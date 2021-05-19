Cryptocurrency : The Coinbase Wallet extension comes to Google Chrome

One of the problems that the crypto world has faced since its birth is the difficulty of using its products. And it is that, despite the efforts of companies like Binance to create user-friendly platforms. For many, it is still difficult to start investing and saving in cryptocurrencies. For this reason, and to facilitate this task, the Coinbase Wallet extension comes to Google Chrome.

Ease of use in the crypto world

For those of us who have been in the crypto world for a while, it is very easy to forget how difficult it is for someone outside to start trading crypto assets. Well, the entire process of configuring a wallet, registering on an exchange platform, identity verification, and operations with cryptocurrency pairs, is not something that is handled by the general population.

For this reason, the work done by companies like Binance and Coinbase is so important. Since, through their platforms and associated products, these companies have been creating a much friendlier ecosystem for people who have just joined the crypto world. Allowing them to access all the services they require within one or a few applications.

Despite which, the world of cryptocurrencies remains difficult to understand for outsiders with little technological knowledge. An entry barrier that hinders the mass use of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Precisely the reason why initiatives such as the new Google Chrome extension for Coinbase Wallet are being developed.

Coinbase Wallet comes to Google Chrome

Thus, the main exchange in the United States, Coinbase, announced the launch of a new browser extension for Coinbase Wallet. Which will allow users not only to use their wallet directly from the Google Chrome interface, but also to connect to decentralized finance applications directly from the extension.

“Starting today, we are making it much easier to access and use these dapps on the desktop with the Coinbase Wallet extension. The new extension allows instant access to the dapps on the desktop, after linking your Wallet account to the extension once, you are free to browse all the dapps with one click ». Commented Coinbase Wallet Director Sid Coelho-Pabhu.

The exchange’s decision to launch this extension is due to the high use of DeFi applications by Coinbase users. It is estimated that around a million of them regularly use applications such as Compound and Uniswap. Making the process much simpler, being able to even carry out operations in decentralized exchanges using the extension, and thus reducing the difficulty to access all the advantages of the crypto world.

