Cryptocurrency : The best cryptocurrencies to invest in the foreign exchange sector

The exchange industry is possibly one of the most important industries within the world of cryptocurrencies due to the fact that it allows anyone to buy, sell or exchange tokens. These platforms are essentially the primary way each of us interacts with the blockchain.

Exchanges must be liquid and must offer a host of services as well as unique features to stand out. However, there are services that bring innovation to the table that take this to a whole new level.

That being the case, we will discuss Bancor BNT / USD and Mdex MDX / USD.

Should you buy Bancor?

The Bancor protocol makes it easy and fast to convert tokens without the need to go through an exchange. In fact, the smart contracts of the protocol manage the liquidity pools that connect various tokens available on the network.

On June 1, BNT was worth $ 4.74. On May 1, the value was $ 7.09. This means that it is now 33.15% cheaper to buy.

Even if we go back further, the value was $ 5.44 as of March 1. This makes it still 12.87% less valuable than it was at this time.

However, at the beginning of the year, it started on January 1 at a value of $ 1.28 and has not seen any drops to that point. This means that it has increased by 270% for people who bought it right now.

Should you buy Mdex?

Mdex is a decentralized automated market maker (AMM) exchange protocol that operates on the concept of fund pools, sharing some similarities with a standard DEx, however, it uses a dual-chain model modeled on Ethereum and the Ecological Chain. Huobi (HECO) allows you to benefit from the low transaction fees found in HECO and the deep liquidity of Ethereum.

On June 1, MDX was worth $ 2.20. However, on May 1 its value was $ 3.40. This makes it 35.29% cheaper now than in May.

On February 21, it had one of its highest points at $ 9.35. This means that it fell in value 76.47% since February.

When it launched in January, the token’s price also fluctuated around $ 3, hitting $ 3.30 on January 31. In other words, even at the beginning, it was 33.33% more valuable.

Investing in the future of token exchanges

With BNT worth $ 4.74, and MDX worth $ 2.20, they are at some of their lowest points in terms of value.

This means that they could be worthwhile investments in the long term, as these coins have slowly started to climb the ladder of the coins in terms of market capitalization.

If you can get BNT at $ 4.74 or less, get it while it’s still low, however if you start to see it below $ 4 then it may not be the smartest investment.

MDX at $ 2.20 is definitely worth it as it is a young project that only launched in January 2021 and has the highest growth potential, however if you see it drop below $ 2 you should keep it on your list of observation a little more. .

This is due to the fact that the $ 2 support level will not hold, which means that buyers may not have much interest at this level and may be looking for a lower entry point.

