Cryptocurrency : The Algorand Revolution: Is SOMETHING the Best Blockchain to Buy Now?

Decentralization, scaling and speed are the three challenges that Algorand ALGO / USD has tried to solve since its launch in 2019. It does so by providing both the infrastructure and tools that many dApp developers require to build their applications. and assets that can potentially be used by billions of people.

This blockchain, through the implementation of Pure Proof of Stake (PPoS), is capable of supporting 1,000 transactions per second (TPS) including smart contract transactions.

Is this just a catalyst to buy SOMETHING now when it is trading at around $ 1.07? Let’s take a look and see what could be next for Algorand.

Should you buy ANYTHING?

On May 21, one of the first dynamic non-custodial smart contract lawsuits in Algorand known as Yieldly launched participation contracts along with a no-loss lottery in its initial use case. They also continue to increase the cross-chain capabilities of their DeFi platform. Yieldly aims to be the first automated market maker for Algorand.

On June 2, Borderless Capital announced the launch of a $ 25 million fund to finance blockchain investment in Miami through the use of Algorand in conjunction with stablecoin operator Circle.

However, that is not the only thing that happened. You see, on June 3, MAPay announced the implementation of blockchain-based solutions at Algorand to reduce healthcare costs in Bermuda.

When you combine all of this, you can have a clearer picture of where this project is headed and what kind of appeal it could have for potential investors in the future. As a result, this has the potential to drive the price of ALGO up, as more and more companies advertise their investments through the use of Algorand.

Mass adoption

Currently, there are more than 500 companies that take advantage of Algorand’s technology. The beauty behind the project is the fact that it enables the simple creation of financial products, protocols, as well as the exchange of value through DeFi.

When we take all projects into consideration, we can see a pattern in which, whenever a new project is launched or receives major media attention, the price tends to exceed the dollar, but otherwise tends to stay. below that mark. If you can buy SOMETHING for $ 0.80 or less, it could be a worthwhile investment.

At $ 1 or more, it can be difficult to recommend. Perhaps we can consider the $ 1 level as a resistance point and we would need to see Algorand break above $ 1.60 before momentum investors jump in and the coin tests the $ 2 level.

