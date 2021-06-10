Cryptocurrency : The 6 Questions Raised by Bitcoin Adoption in El Salvador, According to a Lawyer

Key facts:

For the expert, this new law will boost the economy of the Central American country.

There are still technical, economic and social issues to be defined in this new process.

The Argentine lawyer Víctor Castillejo Arias explained the questions that must be resolved after the legalization of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador. The questions have to do with matters such as the exchange rate, the obligatory nature of its acceptance, the use of level 1 or 2 solutions and violations of user privacy.

In a talk called Bitcoin: legal tender in El Salvador, the expert highlighted that there are two main advantages of adopting cryptocurrency in the Central American country. First, highlighted the growth of its economy, thanks to the arrival of investments, the increase in tourism —Especially in the bitcoiner sector— and international remittances, which currently have many intermediaries who charge commissions on each operation.

On the other hand, Castillejo Arias, who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Law and New Technologies at the University of London, stressed that bitcoin will facilitate the financial inclusion of many people. “Bitcoin is going to be a unit of account, that is, it can express the value of a good. In addition, it will serve to pay taxes, “he explained.

Beyond the above, the lawyer also shared with those attending the virtual conference the six questions that, in his vision, still need to be answered in the face of this new event.

1. Exchange rate

The first question has to do with the official exchange rate that will be taken in El Salvador for the cryptocurrency: «The exchange price will be given by the market on a date to be defined between the creditor and the debtor. The law does not stipulate any official change, “he began by explaining.

“Article 14 of the law creates a trust of USD 150 million so that those people who receive bitcoin and do not want to expose themselves to the risk of custody and volatility can change them immediately. This trust is going to have an explicit change, which remains to be seen, “he added.

For the expert, the amount of this trust “seems a little low, and it would be necessary to see what would happen if it does not have liquidity and cannot give those dollars.”

2. Difficult application in level 1

In the second instance, Castillejo Arias said that “it is necessary to see how they do so that this technology that they are developing is safe, does not have downtime (fall) and is not vulnerable to external agents”.

“I find it very difficult for a bitcoinized society to use the traditional blockchain, the level 1 chain. You cannot force people to wait 10 minutes for a transaction to be made,” argued the speaker, who later assured: “It is a great opportunity for Tier 2 solution providers such as Sidechains, Lightning Network, Wrapped Bitcoins, among others. I would already be on a plane to El Salvador to try to see how to win a part of that market.

3. Forced acceptance: is it feasible?

Regarding the obligation to accept cryptocurrency for the sale of goods and services, Castillejos Arias assured: “Article 7 speaks of forced acceptance. This means that everyone who participates in the economy has to accept bitcoin. That creates many problems and you have to see how the machinery is oiled for that to work. Not everyone wants to accept bitcoin. ‘

4. Article 12, a possible “escape route”

As a possible answer to the previous question, the lawyer explained that Article 12 of the law approved by the Salvadoran Congress affirms that As long as it is noted that a person does not have the means to accept bitcoin, that person can be exempted. “This is going to be contentious, but it is a necessary exemption,” he considered.

In this sense, he added that “people in extreme vulnerability cannot accept bitcoin. Instead, companies can mitigate to not accept bitcoin as currency and rely on this article.

5. Privacy

Another issue is related to privacy, one of the fundamental standards of bitcoin and the community of users of cryptocurrencies.

As we are creatures of habit, we are going to use the same wallet for everything. How is the State going to ensure that it is not going to try to use that information? And how do companies ensure that the bitcoins they receive do not come from sources that are not entirely clear? “Asked Castillejos Arias.

In this sense, he warned that “there is a lot of information available to the public, especially in wallets that ask for KYC (” Know Your Customer “or ‘know your customer’) in order to participate in the network. It’s a great opportunity for chains that sell blockchain analytics. ‘

6. Is a new form of consumption born?

Finally, the lawyer asked whether this new legal tender will lead to a change in the consumption habits of the people of El Salvador and other parts of the world.

“If I see that it is going to cost me to get the bitcoins that I am going to spend at the same price, perhaps I will think twice and thus a healthier economy will be achieved,” he said. However, as a counterpart, he also recognized that “consumption drives the economy”, so a change in this sense would not necessarily be positive in all cases.

The possible impact of this law in Argentina

Already about the end of the event, The organizer, the technological consultant Camilo Jorajuría and the financial advisor Gustavo Chinchilla Mansilla joined the gathering to analyze the possible impact that this legislative change could have in Argentina.

Regarding this issue, Castillejos Arias stated: “Since it is for legal use in El Salvador, should bitcoins be passed through the official exchange rate if we sell services abroad and they pay us in bitcoin?”

To substantiate this possibility, he cited subsection 6.1.2 of the Foreign and Exchange regulations of the Central Bank, which remarks that currencies “issued by a foreign State” are payment instruments, but does not speak of “legal tender in the country. Foreign”. He also pointed out that the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic “takes bitcoin as an exchangeable good that must be valued.”

However, the lawyer explained that this interpretation could be changed if article 775 of the Civil Code is considered, it says that if it was stipulated to give currency that is not legal tender in Argentina, it should be considered that the debt can be paid in legal tender (that is, the weight). “This is something that could happen with an exchange that cannot return the bitcoins it owes, and it would be a big problem,” he said.

For its part, Gustavo Mansilla provided details on the obligation to value holdings in cryptocurrencies at the time of paying (or not) the income tax and the personal property tax, which were explained in depth by CriptoNoticias in previous publications.

Finally, Camilo Jorajuría highlighted that, after its creation date on January 3, 2009, “this is the second most important historical fact of bitcoin, since until now it was a game between private parties. Hyperbitcoinization is just around the corner. ‘