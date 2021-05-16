Cryptocurrency : The 3 challenges that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies must overcome, according to Mark Cuban

American businessman and mogul Mark Cuban shared what he believes are areas for improvement within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast finds that decentralized governance systems are poorly understood and that the marketing around digital assets is “beyond horrible.”

Through a thread published on his Twitter account, the executive indicated that the Cryptocurrencies and their multiple applications are evolving in real time. For Cuban, the current prices of crypto assets are a reflection of the demand that exists, but that it is not enough that the networks process more transactions per second or that they charge less commissions.

“Without users, what is the value of a blockchain or L2 (second layer) solution? They have not yet figured out how to sell. They pay bonuses to developers, for liquidity and validators. But they invest little in marketing to attract users, “reflected the owner of the Dallas Mavericks team in the NBA.

The billionaire clarified that marketing within the ecosystem it is not pushing the price of a cryptocurrencybut rather to measure the value that a network can offer. The future among projects of this type, according to Cuban, is that people use them to buy things or if they obtain another utility.

Teach about Bitcoin and its future

After questioning the poor understanding of governance and marketing systems that projects should develop, Cuban highlighted as a third element that users are taught, that is, that they are show how they can profit from the products or services offered by a particular platform, for example.

Regarding the scope that cryptocurrencies would have as the new form of money, the businessman was clear in saying that it is a generational technology, and that, as such, it takes a “generation to grow.”

For Cuban, cryptocurrencies must go through some transformations to achieve greater adoption. Source: Rūdolfs Klintsons / pexels.com

Cuban explained that, once all these steps are completed, then digital assets such as bitcoin They will have entered a stage of maturation. Development and adoption would reach such a mass level that society will wonder how they could have lived without cryptocurrencies. Even Cuban recently said that both bitcoin and ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, will perform better than the S&P 500 index in the next 10 years, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

In another series of messages published on the social network, the businessman stressed that the demand for digital assets will only grow if they are useful, because otherwise it would all be lip service. At this point he gave as an example what happens with DOGE and said that it is possible that users turn it to a new direction and consolidate it. Remember that Cuban’s basketball team accepts DOGE as a payment method.

In the past, Cuban has referred to the dynamics of cryptocurrencies. In a report published by this newspaper in January this year, the executive said that supply and demand is the only thing that gives value to bitcoin.