Cryptocurrency : The 10 most expensive NFTs ever sold

Shortly after Bitcoin, it became clear that blockchain technology can be used for many purposes other than money transfer. If you can prove ownership of your coins in an immutable public database, why not prove your ownership of something else? This is how NFTs came about, a kind of cryptocurrency that displays cryptographically verified evidence that you own a work of art, Tweet, or video. The NFT boom peaked in March 2021, so now is a good time to sum it up and see what the most hyped and expensive sales were.

But first, let’s remember what NFTs are.

The key concept for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is fungibility: it is when two elements of a type have the same value. For example, 1 US dollar is equal to any other US dollar and they are fungible. The same goes for Bitcoin – if you buy 1 BTC on ChangeNOW, it would be the same value as 1 BTC your friend sent you.

NFTs are still cryptocurrencies, but they are not fungible: each NFT is different from each other and cannot be exchanged equally. An image, a text message, a video or a ticket – all are unique and you can hardly find two similar items among the NFTs.

Non-fungible tokens are stored on blockchains such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, EOS, and TRON, and are traded on NFT markets such as Opensea or Rarible. Ethereum-based ERC-721 and ERC-1155 are the two most popular NFT formats. Since the blockchain is transparent and public, you can view all the NFTs and even download your digital copy, but only one digital address is the owner. It’s like the Mona Lisa: its original is owned and displayed by the Louvre, but you can find its photo on the Internet and print it out. Pieces of art, texts, videos, game characters, tweets and collectibles of all kinds are present among the NFTs.

NFTs can be unique (like Beeple’s “Everydays”), or there can be an entire collection of them (like 10,000 CryptoPunks). Like any other token, you can send an NFT to any address on the same blockchain, which will be reflected in the public database. However, you cannot send a part: unlike normal tokens, NFTs are indivisible.

One of the earliest examples of NFT are CryptoKitties. Launched in 2017, they were pretty rushed – thousands of users were buying, caring for, and raising unique virtual kittens, leading to critical Ethereum blockchain congestion.

Much progress has been made since then. An ERC-1155 format emerged: it allows you to combine fungible and non-fungible assets into one smart contract. It works well in many games: the format allows you to own unique items such as characters, weapons or parcels of land, and expendable items such as money or gold.

Since 2017, many blockchain and NFT powered games have emerged: Decentraland, Gods Unchained, Sorare, F1 Delta Time.

NFT opened a series of opportunities that digital property provides:

Artists can create digital masterpieces and reach a wider audience of those who monitor the NFT markets. By selling their work on a peer-to-peer basis, they return that part of the value previously held by centralized platforms. Buyers get publicly demonstrable ownership of the masterpieces, giving them a unique sense of engagement. For investors, NFTs are another attractive tool to multiply their capital.

Sold February 22, 2021, $ 1.05M

CryptoPunks is an exceptional collection of 10,000 NFTs, of which 5 are in the top 10 most expensive NFT sales and present on our list. CryptoPunks was launched even before CryptoKitties – it was in June 2017 that Matt Hall and John Watkinson founded Larva Labs and introduced this collection of pixel characters. Not all of them actually look like punks, but they are all weird enough. Back then, they were given away for free. Soon, the trade began and the first buyers paid pennies and dollars to get a CryptoPunk. Today, this is a million dollar industry.

CryptoPunk # 6487 is number 10 on our list sold for a little over $ 1 million. She is one of the 3840 punk women who doesn’t have many special distinctions, except for being totally bald and wearing red lipstick.

Sold February 18, 2021, $ 1.25M

CryptoPunk # 4156 belongs to the category of Ape CryptoPunks, which are 24 in total. 4 CryptoApes are available for sale now, and the most expensive is $ 22.92 million, it could be a lot more expensive than # 4156! One more Ape from the collection is on our list: # 6965 was priced ‘slightly’ higher at $ 1.54M.

Sold March 2021, $ 1.33M

This is quite a multifaceted NFT. First, this is a sound art work created by DJ Justin Blau, known as 3LAU. Second, there is an animation designed by a digital artist named Slimesunday. Together they organized an auction in which the highest bidder could name the piece. Gunky’s Uprising is what the piece was called.

Sold February 9, 2021, $ 1.5M

In 2020, land sales in virtual worlds accounted for 40% of all NFT sales. This offering was the largest ever – the Genesis property as the ‘Genesis property of the Epic 9 plot’ in the Axie Infinity game sold for $ 1.5 million. This Ethereum-based virtual fantasy game allows users to breed and fight Axies characters who own land. This offer # 7 is a land with a strategically important position and a good view.

Sold February 19, 2021, $ 1.54M

This CryptoPunk 6965 with an antique brown fedora hat belongs to this category of apes that you are already familiar with. His kind of tired look hints that he’s not impressed with the NFT craze going on, but it didn’t stop them from selling it for $ 1.54 million. Also, this has been his fourth sale since 2017. In May, he was offered again, this time for $ 7.22 million.

Sold March 22, 2021, $ 2.91M

In 2006, the era of digital startups, Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey (who also later became a Bitcoin evangelist) wrote his first tweet. After being sold on the Valuables NFT market, this tweet has not been converted into a cryptocurrency, nor does its buyer have the copyright. Buying the first tweet gives a unique sense of participation and helps raise money for charities: the $ 2.91 million paid by Sina Estav, the CEO of a Tron-based Oracle system, was later donated to programs in Africa. Interestingly, TRON founder Justin Sun previously offered a smaller offer of $ 2 million.

Sold February 25, 2021, $ 6.66M

This 10 second video was posted by Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, shortly after it became clear that Donald Trump finally lost the presidential election in the US It depicts the naked body of the defeated former president lying on the ground with bad words written all over the place. The Twitter bird is sitting on top and conveys a clear message. Passersby don’t care.

Interestingly, there was another version of this artwork prepared for the case if Trump won the election. If that happened, the token would change: Trump would show himself in a crown piercing through flames. This will never happen now.

Sold March 11, 2021, $ 7.57M

The second most expensive of all sold, CryptoPunk 7804 is one of the 9 alien punks with a cap, sunglasses and a pipe. We don’t know since when aliens had this skin color, but that helped it sell for more than $ 7.5 million. The first time around, this item sold in January 2018 for $ 15K.

Sold March 11, 2021, $ 7.58M

Another alien punk and the most expensive ever sold, CryptoPunk 3100 wears a headband and doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing on this list. A month after being minted, the # 3100 sold for $ 2,127, and the first offer was only $ 76. A good investment, right?

Sold March 11, 2021, $ 69.3 million

2021 was marked by the fact that institutions as conservative as auction houses adopted cryptocurrency and NFT. “Everydays” is the most expensive NFT sold by the house of Christie: it is a compilation of 5,000 digital artworks created every day by Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann since 2007. The image reflects the evolution of Beeple’s art. The buyer, Indian crypto enthusiast Vignesh “Metakovan” Sundaresan, said he would pay even more for this piece – buying it made it part of the historical revolution in how art is perceived.

NFT is a new word both in the art world and in the domain of digital property. For artists, it is a great tool to share their artwork with the audience while maintaining total revenue, while for owners, the NFT crypto token gives them the right to say, “Yes, anyone can view and download this item. , and I just enjoy this fact, because the original belongs to me, and you can look it up on the blockchain and see it. ”

Today, NFT markets with collectible visuals are a million dollar industry. Together with the parcels of land in the digital games, the images represent more than ⅔ of all NFT sales to date. However, there are potentially many more applications for NFT technology, including event tickets, digital copyrights, domain names, and more. They are now in their early start, and the years to come will show us whether NFT will unleash its potential or remain at home only for games and digital art.