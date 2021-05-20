Cryptocurrency : that’s behind the permanent rally

Cryptocurrency

Polygon is already making Ethereum scalable today, this is now massively reflected in the MATIC course.

While much of the crypto market is going through a backward correction phase, one token is hitting one all-time high after another. We are talking about MATIC, the economic hub of Polygon Network (formerly Matic Network). In the last 30 days alone, the price of MATIC has increased by more than 400 percent, and all without the help of eccentric electric car manufacturers. At the time of publication, MATIC was trading at US $ 2.05; on January 1, the price was still two cents.

In 2021, MATIC has shown performance that was most recently seen in projects built close to the pump and discharge scheme.

However, unlike Memecoins, Polygon Network is a project with real added value for the crypto space, especially for the Ethereum ecosystem. Because as the aging smart contract king persistently pushes his walker in the direction of Ethereum 2.0, the crowd in the Ethereum haze is getting denser. Decentralized finance (DeFi) and hype about non-fungible tokens have further manifested Ethereum’s pioneering role. There are exciting competitors in the starting blocks with projects like Cardano, Polkadot or Solana. However, Ethereum or the smart contract programming language Solidity is the first point of contact for most blockchain developers with the wonderful world of decentralized applications (dApps).

Polygon is fully committed to solving Ethereum’s scaling problem. Specifically, Polygon focuses on solutions where a second network tier alleviates the chronically overloaded Ethereum blockchain. That is why we speak of Layer 2 technologies. Polygon Network forms a second tier for Ethereum. Founded in 2017 as the Matic Network, the project initially implemented a version of Plasma. At the beginning of February this year, the rebrand at Polygon took place, which, in addition to a facelift for the homepage and logo, also brought a more ambitious use case: Polygon wants to become “Internet of Ethereum Blockchains “.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.