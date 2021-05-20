Cryptocurrency : that’s behind the permanent rally

Compartir

Polygon is already making Ethereum scalable today, this is now massively reflected in the MATIC course.

While much of the crypto market is going through a backward correction phase, one token is hitting one all-time high after another. We are talking about MATIC, the economic hub of Polygon Network (formerly Matic Network). In the last 30 days alone, the price of MATIC has increased by more than 400 percent, and all without the help of eccentric electric car manufacturers. At the time of publication, MATIC was trading at US $ 2.05; on January 1, the price was still two cents.

In 2021, MATIC has shown performance that was most recently seen in projects built close to the pump and discharge scheme.

However, unlike Memecoins, Polygon Network is a project with real added value for the crypto space, especially for the Ethereum ecosystem. Because as the aging smart contract king persistently pushes his walker in the direction of Ethereum 2.0, the crowd in the Ethereum haze is getting denser. Decentralized finance (DeFi) and hype about non-fungible tokens have further manifested Ethereum’s pioneering role. There are exciting competitors in the starting blocks with projects like Cardano, Polkadot or Solana. However, Ethereum or the smart contract programming language Solidity is the first point of contact for most blockchain developers with the wonderful world of decentralized applications (dApps).

The hustle and bustle of the Ethereum blockchain means that users have high fees or very long wait times for transactions. Ethereum 2.0 will fix this with the change to Proof-of-Stake and Fragmentation, Fragmentation. The change is anything but trivial. It will probably be a few more winters before Ethereum 2.0 flourishes in all its glory.

Polygon is fully committed to solving Ethereum’s scaling problem. Specifically, Polygon focuses on solutions where a second network tier alleviates the chronically overloaded Ethereum blockchain. That is why we speak of Layer 2 technologies. Polygon Network forms a second tier for Ethereum. Founded in 2017 as the Matic Network, the project initially implemented a version of Plasma. At the beginning of February this year, the rebrand at Polygon took place, which, in addition to a facelift for the homepage and logo, also brought a more ambitious use case: Polygon wants to become “Internet of Ethereum Blockchains “.

Because Polygon fully supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) runtime environment, Ethereum-based dApps can easily switch to Polygon without leaving the Ethereum ecosystem. The list of partners working with Polygon will grow rapidly in 2021. Aave, Decentraland or Chainlink are just a small fraction of hundreds of crypto projects developing applications for Polygon. Here you will find a complete list of Polygon partners. Most of the projects come from the DeFi area, which, with its notoriously high fees, is particularly hungry for scale solutions. Polygon has this in store with Plasma and Proof of Stake. The offer will soon expand with Zk accumulations and optimistic accumulations. In any case, the demand seems to be there: MATIC’s explosive course is an impressive testament to that.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.