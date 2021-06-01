Cryptocurrency : Thailand’s DeFi sector faces tougher times before stricter regulation

The DeFi sector in Thailand could face a more restricted environment as the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission has tightened its regulation.

The regulatory body announced that digital tokens issued and offered for transactions must receive the necessary approval. This also includes decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.

The move comes after the launch of a DeFi project.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The SEC has warned entrepreneurs looking to implement DeFi projects to obtain the necessary license if their projects involve digital tokens. Otherwise, they must be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

The watchdog has warned that those who conduct digital asset business without the proper license will be punished under the Digital Assets Law.

He made this warning following the launch of a DeFi farming platform, Tuktuk Finance, on Bitkub Chain.

Upon launch, the token’s price rose to hundreds of USD before dropping sharply to $ 1 within a few minutes.

The platform’s official website reported that the protocol has obtained a total blocked value (TVL) of $ 18 million. However, the TUK token has grown to $ 1.93 from its previous $ 1 drop, given that the project has a market capitalization of $ 7.1 million.

Thailand’s SEC steps up regulatory efforts

The Thai SEC has been silent on the activities of the DeFi sector. However, this was his first comment on DeFi projects undertaken by smart contracts on decentralized blockchains with no middlemen.

The SEC added that traders should study DeFi projects before engaging in their technical and security aspects.

He also emphasized the requirement that digital asset operators obtain the proper licenses if they want to do business in the country. These business groups include investment advisers, private fund management firms, digital asset dealers, digital asset brokerage, and stock exchanges.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money