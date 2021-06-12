Cryptocurrency : Thailand’s crypto exchanges have been banned from listing Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand has banned crypto exchanges from dealing with certain types of tokens.

The Thai SEC issued the guidelines, informing exchanges to desist from trading four different types of tokens. These include non-fungible tokens (NFTs), fan-based tokens, meme-based tokens, and tokens issued by exchanges.

Exchanges have up to 30 days to comply

The SEC also mentioned that any crypto assets issued by exchanges must be in line with existing asset guidelines and correspond to the descriptions in their various white papers.

The regulator has also listed the consequences of any exchange that does not adhere to the new directive. According to the SEC, the token will be delisted from the exchange.

Following the new rules, the Thai watchdog has given exchanges 30 days to comply with the new restrictions.

As a result, meme-based tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) will not be listed on Thai exchanges when the new restriction takes effect. It also affects tokenized art and collectibles.

The move comes after reports that SET-listed Jay Mart plans to launch NFT with nine local stars and celebrities.

Many believe that the Thai SEC is responding to the report in an attempt to protect the market against the overflow of such tokens.

NFTs are generally tracked on blockchains and are considered non-tradable. In recent months, they have become increasingly popular methods of selling digital artwork, with some auctions costing millions of dollars.

Thailand’s strict crypto regulations

Thai SEC Secretary General Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol stated that exchanges are prohibited from participating in crypto assets that have certain characteristics. He said that those tokens whose prices are determined by social media trends are also not allowed.

He added that those tokens with no real substance or clear objectives cannot trade on crypto exchanges either.

The cryptocurrency market in Thailand is not easy. The government recently proposed Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for exchanges in an attempt to reduce the level of fraud in the marketplace.

