Cryptocurrency : Teucrium Trading Submits Bitcoin Futures ETF Application to SEC

ETF provider Teucrium Trading submitted an application Thursday for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to track Bitcoin (BTC) futures to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This exchange-traded Bitcoin futures fund (ETF) is a type of security that tracks the total price of Bitcoin futures contracts and cash and cash equivalents (CCE) to allow investors to trade and buy stocks on exchanges. traditional platforms that bypass cryptocurrency trading platforms.

The document noted that the exchange-traded fund aims to provide investors with more profitable options to assist investors in the Bitcoin market or price exposure.

If the application is successful, the market will trade the ETF on the NYSE Arca Stock Exchange (“NYSE Arca”) under the symbol “BCFU.”

The US is currently struggling to launch Bitcoin ETF. American institutions have appealed to the SEC with applications for a Bitcoin ETF, including the Skybridge firm of former House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Fidelity, and Galaxy Digital, to name a few. However, there are more than eight Bitcoin ETF applications awaiting SEC approval.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently exercised its right and postponed its scheduled decision on the VanEck ETF application from May 3 to June 17.

Although the US Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve any applications for Bitcoin ETFs, Teucrium expects Teucrium Bitcoin Futures Fund (BCFU) to have more application advantages than Bitcoin-backed ETFs track the price of contracts. Bitcoin futures benchmark. Therefore, changes in the share price can vary, changing the spot price of Bitcoin.

In filings with the SEC, Teucrium specifically emphasized that:

“The Fund does not invest directly in Bitcoin.”

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, called Bitcoin “a highly speculative investment.” This may indicate that regulators are not prepared to support this tool.

Image Source: Shutterstock