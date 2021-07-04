Cryptocurrency : Tether’s reign as Ethereum stablecoin would fall to USDC

The reign of Tether (USDT) as the most dominant stablecoin on the Ethereum network could be coming to an end. A report from blockchain analytics firm Messari highlighted that in the coming weeks the share of the cryptocurrency is likely to drop below 50% for the first time.

For Messari researcher Ryan Watkins, the reduction in USDT dominance has one main reason: increased use of the stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Through a thread posted on Twitter, the analyst explained that USDC is rapidly emerging as a stablecoin thanks to its “growing role” within decentralized finance applications (DeFi).

“Over 50% of USDC’s supply is now in smart contracts, which is equivalent to $ 12.5 billion. Although this percentage is not as high as DAI, USDC leads by a wide margin in dollar terms and has become the preferred stablecoin in DeFi, for now, “Watkins said on the popular social network.

The report highlighted that the MakerDAO, Compound and Aave loan protocols are the largest USDC “consumers” with 23% of total supply. In the case of the first platform, the cryptocurrency is used as a backup for DAI through the stabilization module. With respect to Compound and Aave, the stablecoin is deposited to obtain interest returns.

Tether’s dominance as a stablecoin on Ethereum is waning on the advance of USDC. Source: Messari / CoinMetrics.

Watkins raised a question about his analysis of how stablecoins might behave in these types of protocols.

“The question going forward is to what extent DeFi will continue to rely on centralized stablecoins as they continue to grow. Centralized stablecoins have always been a good gateway to bring liquidity to DeFi and avoid the volatility problem, but it is never the long-term solution. “

Tether maintains dominance among stablecoins

Although USDC shows a significant rally, Tether continues to dominate the stablecoin market. According to figures from CoinGecko, the total capitalization of USDT is 62.5 billion dollars, while that of USD Coin stands at 25.5 billion dollars.

According to the indicator, there are more than 50 types of stablecoins with Tether at the top with a dominance of 57.7%. It is followed by USDC with 23.6%, Binance USD (9.8%), DAI (4.7%), TerraUSD (1.7%), TrueUSD (1.4%) and Paxos Standard (0.8%) .

In a recent report by CriptoNoticias it was announced that USDC would expand to another 10 blockchains to increase its efficiency, according to its developers. The stablecoin would also enter the Avalanche, Celo, Flow, Hedera, Kava, Nervos, Polkadot, Stacks, Tezos and Tron networks. Currently USDC operates on Ethereum, Algorand, Solana and Stellar.

On the Tether side, the cryptocurrency operates on Algorand, Bitcoin Cash’s Simple Ledger Protocol, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron, and Solana. There are also plans to activate it on the Avalanche network.