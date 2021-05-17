Cryptocurrency : Tether to launch its USDT token on the Avalanche blockchain

Key facts:

The launch is expected to be in mid-June this year.

Tether director Paolo Ardoino said there are no other blockchains in the works.

Tether tokens (USDT) will be launched on the Avalanche platform, making it the ninth blockchain network on which this stablecoin operates.

The information was provided on May 17, 2021 in a statement published by the company itself. According to the director of Tether, Paolo Ardoino, the launch of USDT on the Avalanche network expected in mid-June of this year.

The executive noted that, once launched, the stablecoin will work on nine blockchains: Algorand, Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash’s Simple Ledger Protocol, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron, and Solana.

It is worth remembering that Tether was issued in Omni, its first blockchain, then moved to Ethereum. In later years it has passed to other channels and by this date there are eight channels in which it is broadcast.

Ardoino explained that “Avalanche is increasing in popularity. In addition, it has support for the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing decentralized finance (DeFi) projects to easily migrate to it to enjoy lower fees, while making it easier to implement USDT, as we already have a battle-tested EVM-compatible configuration. ‘

Ardoino was asked about the possibility that Tether is looking to support more blockchains in the near future, to which he replied that no other blockchains in the works, at the moment.

Avalanche is an open source platform to launch applications highly decentralized and new interoperable blockchains.

Since 2019, Ethereum was the preferred network for Tether

Tether originally used Bitcoin as a transport protocol (the Omni layer) and also used the Ethereum blockchain for this purpose, as an ERC-20 token. Subsequently, other blockchains, such as Tron, also served to support this currency anchored in its price to the US dollar.

In 2019, CriptoNoticias took as a reference the statistics of the data provider Coin Metrics, which revealed that Tether (USDT) transactions recorded a significant increase in the Ethereum platform, reaching almost 20% of the total transactions with this cryptocurrency during the month of June 2019.

What was reported it was an increase that was contrasted with a decrease in the activity of the cryptocurrency pegged to the dollar (stablecoin) in the Omni Layer protocol (of Bitcoin), where the USDT was initially issued.

High commissions on Ethereum make USDT more popular on other chains

In The Block’s data center, it is observed that, currently, Ethereum’s high gas rates have made USDT users prefer other chains, such as Tron, to transact with this stablecoin. In fact, it is observed in the graph that this is the only chain that has more Tether circulation than in Etehereum.

The USDT offer on Tron amounts to $ 31 billion, while on Ethereum it is about $ 27 billion.

Ardoino is convinced that if Ethereum gas rates remain high on average, this trend can continue. Source: theblock.