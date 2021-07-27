Cryptocurrency : Tether Executives File Bank Fraud Charges

Tether executives potentially face a criminal investigation for bank fraud, Bloomberg reported Monday. The US Department of Justice is investigating Tether for a possible crime committed years ago. The outlet reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

As revealed by the Bloomberg agency, the US Department of Justice is investigating the company that issues this cryptocurrency. Equivalent to a dollar and that is the most used in the world today. An investigation that adds to that of the New York Prosecutor’s Office, which fined its issuer, the Bitfinex exchange house, with 18 million dollars for irregularities in its accounts.

Tether and its sister exchange Bitfinex resolved an investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office (NYAG). On whether the stablecoin issuer was covering up the loss of nearly $ 1 billion in client funds earlier this year.

In the settlement agreement, NYAG said Tether used multiple banks. But he was suspended from some, including Wells Fargo, for unspecified reasons.

Tether pumping up the price of Bitcoin?

Bloomberg previously reported in 2018 that the Justice Department was investigating whether Tether and Bitfinex were pumping the price of Bitcoin.

In a post on his official blog, he apparently implied that the Bloomberg story was wrong without saying it entirely.

“Tether routinely has an open dialogue with law enforcement agencies, including the US Department of Justice. As part of our commitment to cooperation, transparency and accountability, “the statement said.

Let’s remember that Ether appeared in 2014 as a way to be able to exchange bitcoins on Bitfinex without having to use real money. Thus avoiding the regulations imposed by the US Government, the Federal Reserve and the SEC on companies that buy and sell dollars. But the company needed to save the dollars it received and delivered to users somewhere. Although all operations in the meantime will be carried out with tethers.

Indeed, the North American Justice accuses Bitfinex and its subsidiary Tether, of having deceived the multiple American banks with which it operated. Like Wells Fargo or Citibank, among others, hiding their real business from them.

The news came just hours after Bitcoin’s price soared, fueled by Tether sell-offs on Binance.

Some analysts have said that the problem, of course, is that the vast majority of crypto users are trading a currency issued by a private company. That it owns one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and that it is already being investigated for possible fraud and market manipulation.

Regulatory objective in the past

Overall, Tether has been the subject of regulators for years. In the past, the DOJ conducted investigations to learn whether traders used USDT tokens to illegally boost the price of Bitcoin during the market rally in 2017.

However, as Bloomberg highlighted, if the Justice Department were to file criminal charges against Tether, it would likely spell one of the biggest steps by the US in cracking down on the cryptocurrency industry. Especially given the importance of Tether to the ecosystem in general. USDTs in circulation are worth $ 62 billion and more than half support BTC trading.

The latest reports on an investigation into Tether come at a time of increasing scrutiny for the stablecoin sector. Last week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of the risks of the stablecoin market and urged regulators to “act quickly.”

