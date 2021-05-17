Cryptocurrency : Tesla eliminates bitcoin payments, Ethereum overtakes JPMorgan

Key facts:

For JPMorgan analysts, ether, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is overvalued.

Capital turnover in bitcoin is benefiting the price of ether, according to Glassnode.

Among the highlights of these seven days is the decision of Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk to eliminate bitcoin payments from the company’s electric vehicles. Musk cited environmental reasons to support the announcement, saying mining of the pioneering cryptocurrency is not green.

The news from Tesla influenced the fall in the price of BTC, which on average lost 23% of its value over the course of the week. Bitcoin traded below $ 50,000 again. At the time of writing this article, it is trading at USD 44,541, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

These are the most outstanding news:

Tesla announced on May 12 that it no longer accepts bitcoin as a means of payment for its cars, due to the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency. The surprising decision It came just seven weeks after Elon Musk reported that the company would begin processing these types of operations.. After the announcement, both the price of BTC and the TSLA share were negatively affected. The cryptocurrency crash led to a more than $ 165 billion decline in market capitalization. In less than three hours, bitcoin went from $ 54,500 to $ 45,700, which translated into a decrease in bitcoin’s capitalization from $ 1.02 trillion to about $ 855 billion. The international bitcoin community spoke out on Elon’s decision. Musk to suspend the trading of electric vehicles with bitcoin and question cryptocurrency mining. Personalities such as Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, or Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of the Binance exchange, Musk was questioned about his surprise turnaround. “Haven’t you investigated Bitcoin?” They scolded him. On the other hand, hours before Tesla’s announcement, a Reuters report revealed that the manufacturer is on a waiting list to opt for certificates or credits for renewable fuels in the United States. Ether (ETH) traded above $ 4,000 and hit a new all-time high on May 10. This, after having exceeded USD 3,000 the previous week. With the price increase, the market capitalization reached more than USD 500,000 million. This market capital allowed Ethereum to outperform finance company JPMorgan, although the decline in its price at present, places it again below the bank. It also left Walt Disney, Walmart, Bank of America (BoFA) and PayPal behind. For its part, the JPMorgan team of analysts published a report in which it maintains that the cryptocurrency is overvalued. He notes that an assessment of Ethereum’s number of unique addresses and mining activity suggests that ETH should be trading around $ 1,000, well below its current price. While the price of bitcoin tends to laterization, part of the invested capital has been passing to other cryptocurrencies. A report by Glassnode explains that the main beneficiary of that capital turnover has been ETH. In this regard, the firm Ecoinometrics weighs the law of diminishing returns to assess the current situation of bitcoin. This law establishes that exponential growth is not sustainable due to the limitation of the asset’s resources. These include market capitalization. Even so, for analysts, bitcoin still has a lot of room to increase its price.The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) broke into the market this week as a rival to dogecoin (DOGE). It registered an increase of more than 100% in a few hours, in a growth that would have been driven by its listing on exchanges like KuCoin and Huobi Global. It was also included in the Binance futures markets, a space where speculation is the main tool to generate profitability. The exchange warned investors about the risks of the new asset. However, the price of SHIB plummeted when Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin liquidated the billions of SHIB tokens he had received as a gift from this project. The US pipeline network Colonial Pipeline Co. had to suspend its operations this week due to cyber extortion suffered on Friday, May 7, which is attributed to a group of hackers known as DarkSide. It is a ransomware band that is characterized by requesting payments in bitcoin or private cryptocurrencies such as monero (XMR). Days after the attack, it was learned, according to various reports, that DarkSide would have lost access to its affiliate program servers and with this, their cryptocurrencies. Nonetheless, it appears that the hackers managed to move their funds prior to blocking their wallets and servers. The Elliptic firm assures that the gang would have moved a large part of the payments it received from the pipeline company before the alleged confiscation.

