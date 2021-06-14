Cryptocurrency : Tesla Could Start Accepting Bitcoin Again, Says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the electric car maker may accept Bitcoin (BTC / USD) again as payment for its products. Bitcoin reacted with a 13% bomb within 24 hours of its announcement.

However, the executive said it will not happen unless miners use about 50% of clean energy. The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance recently revealed that around 39% of cryptocurrency mining activities use renewable energy sources.

By this estimate, it means miners need to add roughly 11% in mining for renewable energy before Tesla will consider accepting Bitcoin.

Following the jump, the crypto asset is now trading at $ 39,533, according to Coindesk data.While this is still a far cry from its all-time level two months ago, it’s an impressive increase knowing it was trading at roughly $ 30,000 ago. two weeks. .

A massive influence on the price of Bitcoin

There is no doubt that Elon Musk has had a great influence on the price of Bitcoin in recent months. His previous tweets about the cryptocurrency coincided with an unprecedented surge that led to Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $ 64,800 in April.

Again, when he tweeted that Tesla had suspended acceptance of Bitcoin due to environmental concerns, the cryptocurrency took a nosedive. However, China’s resolution to ban Bitcoin mining also damaged the crypto asset.

Elon Musk has always been a cryptocurrency enthusiast, and it is only a matter of time before Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin again, after the suspension period.

Although Bitcoin started to rally about two weeks ago, a 13% gain in the space of 24 hours is likely attributed to Elon Musk’s recent tweet.

This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~ 10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~ 50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2021

Bitcoin mining using clean energy

Crypto mining consumes massive amounts of energy that powers computers to solve complex mathematical problems. The level of energy consumption of Bitcoin mining per year has been estimated to exceed the total annual energy consumption of some countries.

There is more clamor for using renewable energy to mine Bitcoin than ever, and industry stakeholders have already established a commission that is addressing the issue. Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who is a staunch Bitcoin believer, heads the commission.

