Cryptocurrency : TeraBlock strengthens its security with Binance Cloud

TeraBlock, an automated cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with Binance Cloud to make cryptocurrency trading hassle-free on its platform.

Commenting on their partnership with Binance Cloud, Shivam Tandon, the CEO of TeraBlock, said: “After announcing the successful completion of our recently held IDO on BSCPAD, our users will directly benefit from the partnership with Binance Cloud. The upcoming TeraBlock exchange, powered by Binance Cloud, allows our users to experience better trading depth, security, and transaction speed. ” He also hopes to “bring a renewed interest and experience like never before in the cryptocurrency space.”

The game-changing partnership

It’s a game-changing partnership as it will save TeraBlock from falling into what we can call a new cryptocurrency exchange conundrum. You see, it is common for new exchanges to lose users due to lack of liquidity and gaps in the security infrastructure. Considering that 34% of cryptocurrency traders consider liquidity to be a crucial factor when making a decision, this can be a death sentence for many new cryptocurrency exchanges.

You must be wondering how a partnership with Binance Cloud changes the equation here? Well that’s because Binance Cloud essentially mimics all the advantages of Binance. It combines the technology, security and liquidity of one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Therefore, TeraBlock users do not have to worry about lack of liquidity on the platform or security breaches in the TeraBlock infrastructure.

The role of TeraBlock and Binance Cloud in the partnership

Following the partnership between TeraBlock and Binance Cloud, TeraBlock will only have to deal with the business development and operational aspect of its platform. Binance Cloud will manage the rest of activities such as the development and maintenance of its exchange technology, user registration, security and liquidity. Furthermore, the benefit is not just limited to liquidity, as Binance Cloud will also strengthen TeraBlock’s security infrastructure.