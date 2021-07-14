Cryptocurrency : Technicorum Holdings Announces CanCoin Token Launch | Invezz

Technicorum Holdings, an advisory group specializing in digital assets, announced the launch of The CanCoin in partnership with Enexis co-founders and managers David Bonnier and Amaury de Poret and other experts. The token aims to solve monetization and market friction in the European cannabis market and help develop blockchain solutions for the dynamic cannabis industry.

CanCoin Solves Poor Supply Chain Tracking and Trust Issues

The coins will begin to be issued on August 22 of this year. There will be a finite supply of 420 million coins. The cannabis token is expected to solve problems such as poor supply chain monitoring, lack of transparency, patient mistrust of monitoring systems, and the prevailing aversion of financial institutions to serving the European cannabis market. The token uses the blockchain to manage inventory and medical marijuana cards, streamline payments, and monitor patients. It also makes DeFi and NFT part of the ecosystem.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Daniel Daboczy, CEO of Technicorum Holdings, will use his expertise in marketing and crowdfunding to connect entrepreneurs and investors, as well as help manage IDO development and solution projects. David Bonnier and Amaury de Poret will provide market expertise and access to a diverse portfolio of marijuana-related market opportunities. Several other cannabis, finance, and blockchain experts have also joined the team as investors or advisers. Daniel Daboczy commented:

“The European cannabis market has lagged far behind North America, showing how tax revenues and profits from cannabis can create more opportunities. TheCanCoin is not only an opportunity to catch up, but it really maximizes the opportunity in Europe while ensuring a safe and serious approach to this fast growing industry and the expected wave of legalization. We believe that the legal cannabis industry will benefit from its own industrial currency alongside some of the best technology available. These tools will further accelerate this rapidly growing industry. ‘

Enexis AB co-founder David Bonnier added:

“With the forecast of global legal spending on cannabis expected to reach more than $ 70 billion by 2025, we believe TheCanCoin can bring a significant amount of this profit share to the European market.”

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money