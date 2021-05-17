Cryptocurrency : Taproot Won’t Activate On Bitcoin For Now, But More Miners Support It

Taproot will not be able to activate in Bitcoin during the current mining difficulty period of the network. Therefore, miners will have to try it in approximately 10 days, when a new difficulty setting occurs.

According to the website taproot.watch, arranged to display the miners’ signs regarding Taproot, during this period the 203 blocks that do not sign Taproot have already been mined.

This figure is higher than 10% (201 blocks from 2016) that prevent activating Taproot within the framework of the Speedy Trial (ST) or rapid test, a process that began on May 1 and was not successful either, we reported in CriptoNoticias.

Although in the previous period there were few blocks that signaled in favor of Taproot, in the current period 397 blocks have been mined so far in favor, which represents almost 20% of the 2016 blocks that each difficulty period lasts.

Many of them were consistently mined one after the other, as mining pools that had not previously signaled in favor were integrated, including BTC.com, ViaBTC and Binance Pool, the mining pool of the Binance exchange.

Taproot will reach Bitcoin according to the number of blocks mined in favor

If we consider all the mining pools that have flagged at least one block in favor of Taproot, we could total more than 90% of the Bitcoin hashrate.

However, this has no direct impact on the activation of Taproot, since what is taken into account is the number of blocks mined in favor during the period of difficulty.

Mining pools that comprise 90% of the Bitcoin hashrate support Taproot, but have failed to signal it on all the blocks they have mined.

As we have explained in CriptoNoticias, 1,815 blocks need to be signaled in favor of Taproot so that the solution is locked (lock-in) and begins its activation in mid-November of this year. But, if 201 blocks are mined without the Taproot signal, we will have to wait for the next period.

In total, there will be 6 periods of difficulty until mid-August 2021 where you can try to sign in favor of Taproot. If in any of these periods, the goal of 1,815 blocks in favor is reached, Taproot will be activated in Bitcoin.

However, if the mining pools that comprise more than 90% of the hashrate are constant in signaling in favor, it could be said that, with this work rate and processing power at its maximum capacity, they would have activated Taproot.

For this to happen, the servers of these mining pools must be up to date, which is not a quick process. For this reason, various mining groups that have mined blocks for, have a lot of blocks that don’t.

For example, BTC.com has mined 57 blocks in this difficult period, but has only flagged in favor in 10 of them. For its part, Binance Pool has mined 40 blocks, but in only 1 has it put its approval signal for Taproot.

With other mining pools, it is different, as is the case of Slush Pool (12-12), Foundry USA (24-24), Poolin (74-74), F2 Pool (94-95) and AntPool (97-97 ), according to Taproot.Watch.

The impressions of the community are positive in that during this period it was possible to coordinate the consistent signaling of Taproot in blocks. Even so, there is still work to be done so that it is possible that in the next difficulty adjustment, which could occur on May 27, Taproot will have enough blocks in favor to activate.

Taproot is the most important Bitcoin scalability solution in recent years since SegWit, but it doesn’t need to make big changes or forcibly fork the protocol to implement it.

With the Speedy Trial (ST) process, it will be determined if miners are ready to receive this solution and once they confirm that they are, Taproot will begin to roll out across the entire Bitcoin network.

Taproot is a new way of transmitting Bitcoin transactions, through a data structure known as the Merkle Tree of Abstract Syntax. With the integration, in addition, of Schnorr cryptographic firms, Taproot transactions will be able to be more private and efficient in terms of cost and occupied memory space.