Cryptocurrency : Taproot and Schnorr go live on Bitcoin this year

The scalability solutions Taproot and Schnorr were blocked from being activated in Bitcoin as of November 2021, in the third signaling attempt by miners via Speedy Trial or rapid test.

With 90% favorable signaling, reached at the height of block 687,284, mined by F2Pool today, June 12, at 12:00 UTC, Taproot and Schnorr become valid solutions to use throughout the Bitcoin protocol and its network decentralized nodes.

The set of Bitcoin Enhancement Proposals (BIP) known as Taproot, have been in the signaling stage since May 1, 2021, at the height of block 681,408, when the rapid test or Speedy Trial agreed by developers and miners began.

The Speedy Trial is a process designed to give Bitcoin miners a window of time of 2 weeks, or 2,100 blocks between each period or epoch of mining difficulty, to signal in the blocks that they process if they agree with the activation of Taproot in the protocol.

After two unsuccessful attempts, Taproot was approved in more than 90% of mined blocks since the last difficult period began, on May 29, at the height of block 685,440. The miners needed to mine 1,815 blocks in favor, out of the total 2,100.

So far they have mined 1,815 in favor and 30 against, according to taproot.watch, which makes effective the blockade of Taproot to be updated in Bitcoin next November.

What are Taproot and Schnorr?

Taproot is a new transaction format that allows more efficient data handling, which offers advantages in privacy and scalability. In the same way, it makes the writing of complex transactions more flexible, opening up greater possibilities for so-called smart contracts in Bitcoin.

Taproot can contribute to reducing the price of network commissions, clear the storage of waiting transactions and generally improve data processing in the protocol. CriptoNoticias reported on how Taproot could reduce the commissions of the Lightning network to less than 1 satoshi.

Schnorr, for its part, is a cryptographic digital signature algorithm that will be added as an alternative to the ECDSA algorithm that is already used in Bitcoin. The advantage of Schnorr is that, for multi-signature transactions, a single signature will be used that represents all participants. In this way, the weight of said data regarding the transaction is lightened. By hiding multiple wallets behind a single signature, gives your participants more privacy.

Privacy is one of the most sought-after characteristics to improve in Bitcoin and that, in addition, has been rejected by regulatory bodies and some companies that adhere to the strictest laws.

One of the mining groups that had not come out in favor of Taproot and persisted in mining blocks without approving this update, was Marathon. This mining pool had also been censoring transactions originating from addresses sanctioned by US authorities, but stated that it would stop after Taproot is made effective in Bitcoin, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

However, the Speedy Trial has been a process free of friction, disputes and inconveniences, thus leading Bitcoin towards the most important update in recent years: Taproot.