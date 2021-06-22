Cryptocurrency : SushiSwap (SUSHI) token analysis and prediction for 2021

One of the tokens that suffered the most in the early stage of the DeFi boom was SUSHI. Right now it is also suffering quite a bit from the general market downturn. If you want to find out where the price of SushiSwap could go, stay and review this prediction based on technical and fundamental analysis.

SUSHI fundamental analysis

Sushi is the token that rewards activity within the decentralized exchange SushiSwap. Also, this exchange works as a platform to earn money through loans.

Its history has been quite difficult, because in September 2020, the main developer took $ 13 million from the development fund, as personal earnings, causing a crash of up to 88%.

Later, this same character separated from the community, giving control to SBF, the CEO of the FTX exchange.

It was SBF who gave a little hope within the chaos. Now, the SushiSwap community is on its feet, gaining more and more ground within the DeFi ecosystem.

Today SushiSwap is the 8th decentralized protocol with the most blocked according to the DeBank ranking, which tells us about a fairly solid project, and that it could continue to escalate if the upward cycle continues.

SushiSwap is the 8th highest value blocked DeFi protocol. Source: DeBank.

In addition, this platform also leads in the ecosystem of decentralized exchanges, occupying the 6th position in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

TOP of decentralized exchanges. SushiSwap is the 6th largest. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Its clear leadership position within the market is unlikely to be lost in the short term. As long as the crypto and DeFi ecosystem continues to grow, SushiSwap will continue to grow, which will undoubtedly have a positive influence on the token’s price.

SushiSwap technical analysis and prediction

When we review the SUSHI price daily chart, we notice a clear short-term bearish direction, which has just broken through immediate support, located at $ 7.47.

Right now we are seeing short-term momentum building, which seems quite ready to visit the low reached during the market crash in mid-May.

That minimum is at $ 6.30, and if lost the ground would be cleared to $ 5.21. For now, this scenario is the most likely. It’s time to see if the bulls will put pressure on the crypto ecosystem soon.

To think about a short-term recovery, resistance at $ 8.16 must be broken.

SUSHI vs USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.

Medium and long-term trend

When observing the weekly chart, we see that for the moment the fall that the market has been experiencing is quite overshadowed by the great upward force of previous months.

If the bull run of the ecosystem continues, the losses that are being seen are meaning a simple correction.

However, with this analysis we see that the SushiSwap token seems to have not bottomed out yet, so the most likely prediction is that we will see some more losses in the short term.

From this time frame there is no further support up to $ 2.75. However, we must first see how the price reacts in the support zone surrounding $ 5, seen on the daily chart.

The big major uptrend could surprise us very soon, and to confirm that the bulls have regained control, the resistance at $ 11.64 must be broken.

SushiSwap native token analysis and prediction. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related