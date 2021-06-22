Cryptocurrency : Supreme Court of Justice of El Salvador will judge if the Bitcoin Law goes against the constitution

«It is an unconsulted law. People are very uncertain about how the use of this currency will be. We are in time for the deputies of New Ideas and President Nayib Bukele to reflect on this law that was approved that we understand will affect the Salvadoran population economically. This was expressed by the Salvadoran deputy, Jaime Guevara, after endorsing a Lawsuit of unconstitutionality against the Bitcoin Law before the Supreme Court of Justice of El Salvador.

This Monday, June 21, the lawyer Óscar Artero, in his capacity as a Salvadoran citizen, sued the legal initiative approved on June 8, known as the Bitcoin Law, as unconstitutional, before the Constitutional Chamber of the highest Salvadoran judicial authority. The event was disclosed by Guevara, a deputy for the left-wing party, Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional, who shared the event on his Facebook page.

According to the plaintiffs, the legislation passed expeditiously by 62 of the 84 deputies in the country it does not have social support nor was it consulted with the people. And although the plaintiffs did not disclose which article of the Salvadoran constitution breaks with the Bitcoin Law, Artero described the approval process as “flawed” and “perverse”, not having taken “even five hours to be approved.”

“A law or decree of such transcendence is not possible that our deputies are approving or issuing it in such a short time. In that sense, with the support of various organizations in this country, the social movement, various professional organizations, peasants, a large number of unions of public workers, companies and industries, I present this unconstitutionality appeal against the decree issued by the Bitcoin Law. , for being a decree lacking in legality, lacking foundation without considering the significance and harmful effects that such a Law will cause to this country ”. Óscar Artero, Salvadoran lawyer.

A survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce of El Salvador, revealed that 45.3% of the owners of small, medium and large companies in the country are “concerned” about the implementation of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in the country. country. And although the country’s banking union has expressed its willingness to face the measure, Artero affirms that his demand has the support of “various professional organizations, peasants, the inter-union coordinator Rafael Languiñada Carranza, a large number of unions of public workers, from companies, public workers ».

Deputy Guevara said that the rejection of this law is a cry of the Salvadoran people. Source: Jaime Guevara.

A “test” for the Constitutional Chamber

Deputy Jaime Guevara expressed that the lawsuit against the Bitcoin Law does not focus on a matter of legitimacy, but of legality, alluding to the fact that the legislative proposal violates the country’s legal system. “We are going to put these gentlemen in this (Constitutional) Chamber to the test to see what the answer is that they are going to give the citizens.”

On May 1, after the ruling party formed a majority for the first time in the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, one of the first actions taken was to vote in favor of the removal of the former magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, a measure that some Salvadorans have called authoritarian. According to the newspaper ElSalvador.com, some of the newly elected magistrates used to work in the Presidential House, having a close connection to President Nayib Bukele.

To decide on the unconstitutionality of laws, article 14 of the Organic Judicial Law of El Salvador it requires the unanimous vote of the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber.

It is for this reason that the opposition deputy Dina Argueta, from the same party as Guevara, rejected the claim of unconstitutionality of the Bitcoin Law as she considers that it gives legitimacy to an arbitrarily imposed Constitutional Chamber.

We (Anabel Belloso and Dina Argueta) are of the idea that the law should have been repealed, but that is the space here in the Legislative Assembly, so where the repeal of the laws should be here in the Legislative Assembly. To use the Constitutional Chamber, at this time, is to endorse a process that took place on May 1 in this Legislative Assembly against another Organ and which we do not endorse. Dina Argueta, Salvadoran deputy.

As reported by CriptoNoticias on June 16, the deputies introduced a bill reform before the Legislative Assembly to eliminate the legal tender of bitcoin in the country, considering that it endangers the economic system and family finances. So far, the measure has not been resolved.