Cryptocurrency : Supply and demand with examples of cryptocurrencies

The basic concept of economics with examples that include cryptocurrencies.

If you’ve ever come across economics courses, the first thing that is taught is the law of supply and demand. Now, we will analyze the law of supply and demand with examples.

There are two ways to study this law: the law of supply and the law of demand interact to determine market prices and the volume of all goods and services in the market.

The law of supply and demand is necessary to understand the whole concept of economics and study the cryptocurrency markets.

The supply side of the law

In economics, when supply increases, prices decrease and users tend to demand more of a good, since the increase in supply reduces current market prices. When we look at the reverse scenario, when prices fall, producers reduce supply to raise the prices of goods.

The demand side of the law

Consumer demand is one of the determinants that can drive the prices of goods. If consumers demand more goods, prices will increase. As a result, producers will produce more goods for more income. The demand for goods decreases when prices increase.

When the shortage occurs

When prices fall, consumers tend to demand more of one good. However, producers tend not to produce goods and services. As supply is cut to raise prices for profit and consumers demand more goods, a short-term shortage occurs. After the shortage occurs, the market adjusts to the initial equilibrium.

When the surplus occurs

When prices rise, consumers demand fewer goods and producers produce more to generate more profits. However, users do not buy goods and surpluses are produced. Once the surplus occurs, the market adjusts to the initial equilibrium.

Expectations

Expectations efficiently affect supply and demand. When suppliers think that the price of goods increases to offer more to generate another profit. On the other hand, when suppliers think that certain goods will increase, they supply more goods to a market.

Flavors

Tastes are one of the determinants of supply and demand because consumers tend to demand more of a certain good when they like someone. When producers discover a good that consumers really like, they produce more of it to generate more profit.

Costs

Costs are one of the main determinants of supply and demand. Costs vary for technology, machinery, labor, and capital. Because prices are directly related to costs, producers try to cut out every possible corner to supply more of a good under normal circumstances.

Bitcoin mining fees

Bitcoin mining is based on the principles of supply and demand. When people want more cryptocurrencies, the difficulty of mining Bitcoin increases to cope with the demand. Even more so, Bitcoin mining rewards are also cut in half every four years. When we look at these results, both increasing demand and decreasing supply over time increase the price of Bitcoin in the long run.

Dollar-backed Stablecoin mintage

The minting of several stable coins is another example of the law of supply and demand. Because stablecoins are tied to an asset, when the price of stablecoins increases, stablecoins reduce in value by supplying more to the market. When the prices of stablecoins are below the value of an underlying asset, the supply is reduced to increase the price.

On the other hand, stablecoins are the main source of liquidity for cryptocurrency markets. When liquidity is required to strengthen the market, dollar-backed stablecoins expand supply to accommodate growing demand for liquidity. However, when the demand for liquidity decreases, stablecoins burn their supply to retain their value.