Cryptocurrency : Study Suggests ETH 2.0 Will Use 99.95% Less Power Than Current Ethereum Network

ETH 2.0 began to take shape under the premise that it would provide many improvements over the current problems of the Ethereum network. Recently, new estimates came out in a study by the Ethereum Foundation indicating that ETH 2.0 will drastically reduce the demand for energy from the grid. Here are the details.

According to a recent estimate by researcher Carl Beekhuizen, ETH 2.0 will consume 99% less power than the current Ethereum blockchain. Yes, as you read, he said 99%.

What does the Ethereum Foundation study say about ETH 2.0?

According to the expert, with ETH 2.0, energy savings would be generated thanks to the transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake one.

“By my (very conservative) calculations, Ethereum will see a greater than ~ 99.95% reduction in energy use post-merge,” Beekhuizen wrote in his published study report. Considering the total number of validators, the unique addresses, and the average power consumed by the hardware, the resulting figure was significantly lower than Ethereum’s current power demand.

In total, the Ethereum Proof of Stake therefore consumes something on the order of 2.62 megawatts. This is not on the scale of countries, provinces or even cities, but on that of a small city (about 2,100 American households). As Beekhuizen wrote.

What status is the development of this update in?

Although the premise of better energy use thanks to the ETH 2.0 update is encouraging, there is still time for it to be fully consolidated. The ambitious update, which will last several years, will change the network for a more environmentally friendly consensus mechanism. This is the so-called proof of stake (PoS) model.

In case you are wondering why it is more ecological, we explain it to you below. First, the proof of stake is based on users blocking Ethereum to support the production of new blocks. This unlike the PoW model, where mining equipment that consumes a lot of energy is used, it is much more environmentally friendly.

In terms of energy required per transaction, ETH 2.0 uses the equivalent of “about 20 minutes of television,” he added. In comparison, a transaction in PoW Ethereum requires the same amount of electricity that can be used to power a house for 2.8 days.

Although ETH 2.0 is in the preliminary stages, users have already locked in more than US $ 400 million worth of tokens. Still, Beekhuizen concluded that “Ethereum’s power hungry days are numbered, and I hope that’s true for the rest of the industry as well.”

