Cryptocurrency : Strip club in Las Vegas now accepts Lightning

Gentlemen’s club Crazy Horse 3 has announced that it has become the first major entertainment venue in Las Vegas to accept Bitcoin using the Lightning Network.

The nightspot will implement the layer two Bitcoin scaling solution that will allow bettors to make payments in an instant. It has integrated the payment processor BTC OpenNode, which will initially allow guests to securely purchase VIP bottle packages using BTC through the venue’s website.

Per the announcement, the Bitcoin payments launch includes plans to accept the digital asset for admission, food selections, craft cocktails, and the club’s signature “dance dollars” used to tip artists. In other words, Lightning for lap dances.

Crazy Horse 3 publicist Lindsay Feldman said the club is seizing the opportunity to accept Bitcoin as a way to provide convenience and an additional level of anonymity for its guests, adding:

“The club’s partnership with OpenNode enables us to meet the needs of our tech-savvy clients by offering an innovative form of payment that is both seamless and secure.”

OpenNode is a BTC payment platform powered by the Lightning Network that operates in 126 countries and has more than 8,000 users. The platform will allow the venue to receive BTC payments directly without the involvement of third-party payment processors or associated fees.

The adult industry has embraced cryptocurrencies over the years both out of necessity and choice, and payment processors either prohibit such businesses or charge them exorbitant fees for being “high risk.”

Bitcoin’s leading layer two scaling solution has seen steady growth over the past year. Since early 2021, LN nodes have increased by 56% to a record 12,844 at the time of writing, according to BitcoinVisuals.

The number of unique channels connecting nodes for the first time has also seen impressive growth this year with an increase of 54% since January 1.

The acceptance of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Sin City is also showing growth. In May, resort-casino Resorts World Las Vegas announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini to allow customers to make payments using BTC and cryptocurrencies using their exchange wallets.