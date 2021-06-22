Cryptocurrency : Strike CEO denies commercial agreement with the Government of El Salvador

Key facts:

Jack Mallers, executive director of the platform for sending and receiving funds on the Bitcoin Lightning network, Strike, denies that his company has any kind of commercial relationship with the Government of El Salvador, chaired by Nayib Bukele.

“We did not sign any contract in which we have to be the structure for the formal arrival of bitcoin to El Salvador,” Mallers said during an interview for the What Bitcoin Did podcast.

In that sense, he indicated that, If the Salvadoran Government had proposed to establish a trade agreement with Strike, he would not have signed it. «I only cooperated with the bill, I am a bitcoiner and they trusted my experience. Ultimately, it was a decision of the President that should or should not be included in the law, “he said.

He also assured that he does not give his help for money. “I could sell Strike tomorrow, but I will not, because this is a distributed and collective decentralized fight for the freedom of people, the improvement in the quality of life of all and financial inclusion,” he said.

The so-called Bitcoin Law is a legislation that gives legal tender to the first cryptocurrency in the Central American country, recently enacted.

Strike and financial reconstruction

Mallers considers that it was a “great experience” to have known the reality of El Salvador and, in a certain way, contribute in what seeks to be the reconstruction of the financial infrastructure on an open monetary network, such as the Bitcoin Lightning network.

Strike, is an application that allows its users interact with Bitcoin protocols and the Lightning network using a bank account or debit card.

Banking with Strike and the future of Tether in El Salvador

In the interview, Mallers was asked about the role of banks in El Salvador with the new law and what Lightning can contribute.

In this regard, the young bitcoiner said that are in contact with the five most important banks in El Salvador to integrate this network to your systems.

On the other hand, he also explained that they are integrating to what is known as cash point, which are non-bank ATMs. 70% of the people in El Salvador do not have a bank account and are not included in the financial system.

“There will be about 1,000 ATMs of this type, which will spread throughout El Salvador and in much of Central America, for the unbanked and will allow them to deposit dollars in cash and have it in their Strike account,” said the businessman.

In this way, Mallers ensures that there will be no need to use the stablecoin Tether. “Tether was part of what Strike did, because we didn’t have a choice, but with the new law you don’t have to use it.”

Bukele declined to meet with Brock Pierce

Mallers was also consulted about the presence of a group of people led by Brock Pierce, who arrived a few days ago in El Salvador, calling himself “ambassadors” for Bitcoin.

“I was able to talk to President Bukele, we talked about many things and one of those was about Brock and yes, they actually declined the invitation that he made them,” said the executive.