Cryptocurrency : Streamr DATAcoin price prediction

DATA is an ERC-20 token powered by Streamr, an open source infrastructure project for decentralized data exchange. Streamr was launched in 2017 to promote free data trade, rather than data hoarding by private companies. The project presents a marketplace for the data collected by the user and a technical framework for managing, publishing and processing this data.

Streamr is designed to help users take ownership of their own information and earn money in the process. It enables them to publish data products, which can consist of one or more data streams (real-time data streams), on the market, either to be available to subscribers only or for free. Users can also form or join Data Unions, collaborative data projects, where all participants get a share of the profits. In addition, users can participate in the decentralized governance of the network.

Streamr uses a more or less standard subscription model, which means that buyers pay to access some content for a chosen period of time. All transactions on the market are conducted using the native DATA currency, which is in active circulation on exchanges with a total supply of around 1 billion. Starting in 2022, it will also be used as an incentive to run an “intermediary node”, helping to facilitate the normal operation of the network.

DATA has attracted some attention in the spring of 2021 after the launch of the user governance system. This led to a jump in prices, which reached ~ $ 0.23 in April before falling again for a while. In June 2021, DATA prices increased again, from around $ 0.07 to $ 0.17. This latest jump can be attributed to Swash, a browser extension created by the first Data Union, reaching more than 50,000 users. A growing interest in running a node on the new testnet to be unveiled in August 2021 may also be a factor, as both serve as a confirmation of the project’s growth potential and usefulness. This trend makes many experts cautiously optimistic about the future of DATA, predicting that prices will mainly hover between ~ $ 0.2 and ~ $ 0.5 by the end of 2021.

Even though 100% accurate technical analysis of Streamr DATAcoin cryptocurrency is barely possible, in this advanced technical analysis tool from TradingView you can see the DATA buy and sell rating aggregated in real time for the selected time period. The DATA / USD summary is based on the most popular technical indicators: moving averages, oscillators and pivots.

Below, we have compiled the most reliable price projections for Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) from popular forecasting platforms.

According to WalletInvestor, the price of Streamr DATAcoin will grow from $ 0.1212 to $ 0.265 in one year. That makes DATA an incredible investment. The long-term income potential is 118.65%. The expected price for the end of 2026 is $ 0.772.

In DigitalCoin analysis, the price of Streamr DATAcoin cryptocurrency will increase over the next 5 years from $ 0.119767 from today’s price to $ 0.4610622. It will go up to $ 0.2017826 by 2022 and will begin its reduction in 2023-2024. Based on this forecast, Streamr DATAcoin is a profitable long-term investment.

As is clear from the analysis cited above, Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) projections are quite contradictory. There is no universal consensus on future positive or negative movements in DATA prices. In fact, the possible future growth depends on several factors: announcements, new technological solutions of the Streamr DATAcoin projects, the cryptographic environment in general, legal position, etc. We kindly remind you that before investing in any cryptocurrency, it is essential that you do your own research (DYOR).

Disclaimer: This article should not be construed as an offer of commercial recommendations. The cryptocurrency market suffers from high volatility and occasional arbitrary movements. Any investor should research multiple viewpoints and be familiar with all local regulations before committing to an investment.

