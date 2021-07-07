Cryptocurrency : StorX (SRX) Token Now Listed on Crypto Exchange Bitrue

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

StorX (SRX) is now available on the Bitrue crypto exchange. Bitrue is the first major crypto exchange to include SRX. This token is attracting many cryptocurrency investors on its first day of trading.

Bitrue is a progressive crypto exchange platform that aims to provide the most reliable crypto asset management services in a simple, efficient and secure way. This SRX listing on Bitrue crypto exchange will provide a way for users to use StorX.

StorX is the decentralized cloud storage network that enables users to safely store their data in the cloud. The file uploaded to StorX is split and encrypted into multiple items for standalone storage nodes. Furthermore, these are operated by individual operators around the world who rent their free disk space to develop a decentralized network of storage nodes that is used to store data.

Additionally, storage node hosts are rewarded in SRX tokens for giving up their disk space to those who need it. StorX can be considered as the Uber of cloud storage that brings those who require disk space. Also, for those who want to rent their unused disk space together.

Users can also become node producers on the StorX network and contribute to a new decentralized, secure and affordable Internet. Farmers could stake SRX tokens as part of the Farm Node Staking requirements. Tokens can be obtained through exchanges or by referring friends. The minimum and maximum number of SRX tokens to be wagered are 1,000 and 1,000,000 respectively. Users could be rewarded for their efforts and investments by obtaining SRX tokens.

In particular, SRX is the utility token of the XinFin blockchain token XRC20. According to network explorer XDC, there are currently 535 SRX token holders. SRX contains a total supply of 500 million SRX tokens.

SRX’s price soared more than 152% in a few minutes after listing. As of this writing, SRX is trading at $ 0.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 39,095.35 (163,786.4999 SRX), according to Bitrue data. SRX’s price ranged from $ 0.1 to $ 0.3 in one day. Furthermore, the price of SRX has skyrocketed as much as 164% in the last 24 hours.

Breaking news: #Decentralized storage platform @StorXNetwork attracts attention on the first day of trading. The price increases 152% in a few minutes after the listing. Pair: $ SRX / USDT

Price: 0.257892

Change in 24 hours: 152.83%

24h High: 0.300000

24h minimum: 0.102000 https://t.co/3XJdQty9HL – Trade Bitcoin and XDC CryptoCurrency (@exBlockExchange) July 6, 2021

SRX is currently on the XDC network as it is deployed on the XinFin network, an open source hybrid blockchain platform. XinFin’s native token is XDC. The XDC token was everywhere since the last 2 weeks among the list of winners of the major cryptocurrencies.

Also, the SRX transaction requires XDC, as a transaction fee for transactions, while it can be stored in most XDC-compatible wallets such as Dcent. SRX token holders need XDC as transaction fees to transfer SRX tokens.