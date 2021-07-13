Cryptocurrency : StormGain Introduces 0% Commission Internet Computer Trading (ICP)

StormGain is pleased to announce the addition of Internet Computer Commerce (ICP) to its platform. There are many benefits to trading this asset as its short-term price outlook still looks bullish, despite the recent downtrend observed in the cryptocurrency market. Stormgain users will benefit from a 0% commission, as well as other benefits.

StormGain is an all-in-one cryptocurrency platform that provides trading services and other features to its clients. The company also has the # 1 interest rate provided for cryptocurrency traders by CoinMarketCap, further highlighting its potential in this industry. Also, the platform now supports Internet Computer (ICP) trading with a 0% commission to keep the momentum going. As ICP remains one of the hottest crypto assets on the market today, adding is relatively straightforward.

Internet Computer (ICP) entered the top 10 of the cryptocurrency market quickly after its launch on May 10, 2021. The price quickly soared to an all-time high of $ 750, raising its market capitalization to $ 53 billion. . Since then, the price has dropped, creating many new investment opportunities for both newbies and experienced crypto traders. According to Dfinity founder Dominic Williams, the Internet Computer is “the third major blockchain innovation, after Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

Advantages of using Internet Computer on this platform

Users who trade Internet Computer (ICP) on StormGain will benefit from a 0% commission. This rate is applied by default and does not require any user intervention to reach this level. It is one of the crucial benefits of trading with StormGain, as the platform prioritizes low or no commissions to make crypto more accessible to millions of people.

Furthermore, StormGain provides a premium trading signal to all of its users. That service encompasses daily updates, insights, and news from the cryptocurrency market in general to help traders make better-informed decisions. The platform is also intuitive for use and asset management. Likewise, it facilitates the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies in a comfortable way through traditional payment methods. There is also the option to leverage positions up to 300 times, which is much higher than the industry average.

At Stormgain, traders also have the option to increase position size and leverage their earnings without interest. Last but not least, newcomers can experiment with a $ 50,000 demo account to see how the platform works, what options they can explore, and how to make the best-informed business decisions.

About StormGain

StormGain provides cryptocurrency trading and exchange solutions, offering low-cost access to cryptocurrency markets.

The StormGain platform allows traders to take long and short positions and put their trading ideas into action in a number of cryptocurrencies, while benefiting from its multiplier of up to x100 to leverage their bets. In short, StormGain also offers trading signals to help its clients spot the best trading opportunities in the cryptocurrency markets, as well as a demo account for users to familiarize themselves with the platform before trading real money.

