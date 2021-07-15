Cryptocurrency : Storj Token price prediction

Compartir

STORJ is an Ethereum-based token that powers the Storj network, serving as a commercially available decentralized cloud storage. Storj is one of the oldest blockchain projects, founded in 2014, initially conceived as a scrambled encryption storage platform, which later morphed into the network model. It is now an open source project that provides highly available, secure and private storage for individual or enterprise projects.

Storj allows anyone with extra disk space and bandwidth (there are some other requirements, but none of them are prohibitive) to run a node that allows them to share their resources with users who need them. Objects that users place in storage are encrypted and divided into 80 parts, helping to maintain a high level of security. Note that to retrieve this information, a user needs to access only 29 parts of 80. This redundancy provides a quick and easy way to access the entire object, making the technology resistant to node failure. The overall network is protected using the Proof of Work consensus protocol. To make the user experience while working with Storj more seamless, it is integrated with some tools such as file connectors and control panels.

The STORJ token is used to incentivize nodes that provide resources and secure the network. It also serves as a means of payment for commercial warehousing services.

At the initial token sale and for some time afterward, in 2017-2018, Storj experienced a price spike when it hit $ 2.50. At around the time the project was launched in late 2018, the price was in the range of ~ $ 0.2- $ 0.3. It stayed there until mid-2019, when it dropped even further, sometimes below the $ 0.1 mark. In the summer of 2020, as the market’s uptrend gained momentum, the Storj price also grew, trading again at around $ 0.3 or more. The actual breakout in price occurred in early 2021 when the price first rose above $ 0.8 in February and then surpassed its previous record by hitting a new all-time high on March 27. At the time, the market was near the peak coincided with Coinbase’s listing of the token, which brought Storj to the $ 3.91 mark. Later that year, Storj’s price dropped, reaching ~ $ 0.5. At the end of June 2021, the Storj price rose sharply, trading as high as ~ $ 0.9, but doubts remain as to whether this is a long-term turnaround.

Even though 100% accurate technical analysis of Storj Token cryptocurrency is hardly possible, in this advanced technical analysis tool from TradingView you can see the aggregated buy and sell rating of STORJ in real time for the selected time period. The STORJ / USD summary is based on the most popular technical indicators: moving averages, oscillators and pivots.

Below, we have compiled the most reliable price projections for Storj Token (STORJ) from popular forecasting platforms.

According to WalletInvestor, the price of Storj Token will grow from $ 0.9512 to $ 1,855 in one year. That makes STORJ an incredible investment. The long-term income potential is 95.02%. The expected price for the end of 2026 is $ 5,500.

Answering the question as to whether Storj is a good investment, TradingBeasts says a resounding yes. In the perspective of 2021, the price of this coin is forecast to reach $ 1.2949003 with a reduction to $ 1.0547590 by the end of 2022.

In DigitalCoin analysis, the price of Storj Token cryptocurrency will increase in the next 5 years from $ 0.953468 from today’s price to $ 3.5079408. It will rise to $ 1,5943968 by 2022 and will continue its growth in 2023-2024. According to this forecast, Storj Token is a profitable long-term investment.

As can be seen from the analysis cited above, the Storj Token (STORJ) projections are quite contradictory. There is no universal consensus on future positive or negative price movements for STORJ. In fact, the possible future growth depends on several factors: announcements, new technological solutions of the Storj Token projects, the cryptographic environment in general, legal position, etc. We kindly remind you that before investing in any cryptocurrency, it is essential that you do your own research (DYOR).

Disclaimer: This article should not be considered an offer of commercial recommendations. The cryptocurrency market suffers from high volatility and occasional arbitrary movements. Any investor should research multiple viewpoints and be familiar with all local regulations before committing to an investment.

