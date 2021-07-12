Cryptocurrency : Steve Wozniak Touts Bitcoin; Says it’s better than gold | Invezz

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of the American multinational technology company Apple, has become the latest person of renown to promote Bitcoin (BTC / USD). A report revealed this news on June 9, noting that Wozniak believes that BTC is better than gold. He shared this bullish note during the Talent Land Jalisco 2021 event, which brings together young people, specialists, governments and entrepreneurs for the development and innovation of technology and entrepreneurship.

According to the report, Wozniak believes that gold is limited and must be sought. On the other hand, BTC is the most amazing mathematical miracle, according to him. While Wozniak said that he does not invest in the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, he is confident that it will disrupt the future.

Although Wozniak does not invest in BTC, it is worth noting that he is not a newcomer in the burgeoning fledgling asset class. In 2018, he said that he expects the cryptocurrency to become the world’s only currency. In addition to this, he owns a cryptocurrency called EFFORCE, which is traded under the ticker symbol WOZX / USD. Per data from CoinMarketCap, the coin is ranked 313 in the list of top cryptocurrencies.

BTC / USD remains stagnant despite bullish announcements

While Wozniak’s statement could have caused BTC / USD to jump a few months ago, it did not have a massive impact on the flagship cryptocurrency. As of writing 5:08 PM UTC, BTC / USD is trading at $ 33,490.72 (£ 24,157.36) after gaining 1.83% in the last 24 hours.

In addition to Wozniak, there have been several major announcements that could have caused BTC / USD to revisit its ATH above $ 64,000 (£ 45,160), but they did not. For example, El Salvador passed a bill to convert cryptocurrency into legal tender alongside the US dollar in the last month. While BTC / USD broke above $ 40,000 (28,821.80 pounds) in the following days, it was unable to sustain the bullish momentum and returned to the current level of $ 30,000 (21,616.05 pounds).

MicroStrategy also doubled BTC / USD by purchasing 13,005 coins worth approximately $ 489 million (£ 352.34 million). The company’s dedication to cryptocurrency reportedly saw it orchestrate the sale of $ 500 million (£ 360.27 million) in senior notes to obtain the funds it used in this purchase. However, this bullish news was not reflected in the price of the cryptocurrency.

On top of this, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought 1 million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) after BTC / USD fell to $ 28,893.62 (£ 20,818.58). While this purchase saw the coin rise, its impact did not last long.

