Cryptocurrency : Steami Co-Founder Says CBDCs Will Coexist With Cryptocurrencies

Junhaeng Lee, the CEO and co-founder of Streami, a Seoul-based blockchain company that operates South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Gopax, believes that central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDC) and cryptocurrencies will coexist. He revealed this news during an interview on May 17. Explaining why he believes the two classes will coexist, Lee said that cryptocurrencies have traits that CBDCs cannot compete with.

In the interview, Lee said that cryptocurrencies, especially BTC, have use cases that vary from those of CBDCs. According to him, CBDC applications range from paying taxes to paying for products and services. On the other hand, BTC’s primary use case is to be a store of value, a trait that makes it compete with gold and treasury bills. As such, BTC cannot compete with currencies, be they Fiats or CBDC.

To this end, Lee noted that BTC will exist in parallel to CBDCs, only that it would function as a store of value that can be guaranteed and applied to a smart contract-based blockchain application that can be accessed by a larger group of people in all the world.

BTC’s volatility does not affect its fundamentals

When asked about his thoughts on BTC volatility, especially now that Elon Musk’s tweets seem to dictate the price of the coin, Lee said he doesn’t think price volatility has nothing to do with BTC fundamentals. . He added that the principles that BTC is based on are pretty solid.

Before Lee, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said that CBDCs and public cryptocurrencies would only coexist for a short time. According to him, CBDCs will differ from conventional cryptocurrencies in many ways. For example, CBDCs will not offer the same freedom as public cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, they will not have a finite supply limit, and Zhao believes that this will put off many crypto adopters who entered the industry due to these same reasons.

He added that,

Most central bank digital currencies are going to have a lot of control attached to it. At the end of the day, those are the top properties users are concerned about.

BTC and most of the crypto market crashed after Elon Musk announced that Tesla had stopped accepting BTC payments until BTC miners found a sustainable energy source. In the immediate aftermath of this announcement, BTC / USD lost 25.49% of its value in the past seven days to trade at $ 42,703.32 (£ 30,202.50), at the time of writing.