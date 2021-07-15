Cryptocurrency : “Stay strong and remain a Bitcoin HODLer”

A “veteran” trader in the Bitcoin market wrote an article on Medium in which he talks about his experience surviving a cryptocurrency bear market. And, your expectations for the medium term of the BTC price. For him, hodling Bitcoin is the best option despite the bearish sentiment that the market may experience at certain times.

Sylvain Saurel, who is an old acquaintance of the crypto market, says that what motivated him to write about his experience as a Bitcoin trader in recent years was a question from a user. Which asked if he was already on the market in 2018, when Bitcoin fell from $ 20,000 to just 3,500.

Bitcoin Hodler the best option

He says that one of the phrases that prevented him from getting rid of all his Bitcoin has been the same ever since, becoming a mantra:

«Stay strong and remain a Bitcoin HODLer»

It reminds us that big, successful investments are always built at times like this. When everyone panics and no one is interested in that asset more than you.

Some of the fundamentals of Bitcoin, the trader says, are what should keep the cryptocurrency growing in the future.

“People who focus only on the short-term price of Bitcoin will panic when its price drops more than 50%. Those with a long-term view of Bitcoin will see an incredible opportunity to accumulate more. And that is what is at stake in the coming years with Bitcoin.

Also, it says that the more BTC you can accumulate, the better your future will be. The current drop, according to the trader, has been driven by market manipulation by billionaire Elon Musk and by China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies. “In a few months, if not weeks, this will all be history.”

Traders withdraw 2,000 Bitcoin daily from centralized exchanges

The number of Bitcoins on centralized exchanges has fallen steadily since the end of May. Approximately 2,000 BTC from exchanges daily.

Glassnode’s July 12 Week On-Chain report found that Bitcoin reserves on centralized exchanges have fallen back to levels not seen since April. Month in which BTC reached its all-time high of approximately $ 65,000.

The researchers noted that during the bull run that led to this peak, declining currency reserves on exchanges was a key issue. Glassnode concludes that much of this BTC either went to the Grayscale GBTC Trust or was accumulated by institutions, driving “a persistent net exit from exchanges.”

However, when Bitcoin prices plummeted in May, this trend was reversed: the coins were sent to exchanges for settlement. Now, the net volume of transfers has reentered negative territory as outflows increase.

UK Police Seize $ 250 Million In Cryptocurrency

Police in the UK have seized a record £ 180 million ($ 250 million) worth of cryptocurrency. As part of a money laundering investigation, breaking a record set just a few weeks ago.

The crypto was discovered by detectives from the Economic Crimes Command division of the Metropolitan Police. The law enforcement service for the Greater London area said a statement on Tuesday.

Detectives were responding to intelligence on the transfer of criminal assets.

The news comes just weeks after the Met was seized 114 million pounds ($ 158 million) on June 24. At the time, the largest seizure by UK police.

Bitmain Co-Founder Wu Says Regulatory Pressure Is Healthy For Cryptocurrencies

Pressure from regulators will benefit cryptocurrencies in the long run by eliminating bad actors, Bitmain co-founder Jihan Wu told CNCB.

Interviewed at the Asia Tech x Singapore conference, the crypto billionaire said that while regulatory pressure has increased. The higher level of interest will benefit the reputation of crypto in general, according to CNBC.

The world’s largest economies are intensifying regulatory scrutiny of the industry: China is cracking down on mining; the US is tax signaling for crypto; and India is trying to track and control its industry.

Wu did not say whether he was talking about regulation only in China or talking about the global trend.

Wu co-founded Bitmain, the world’s largest cryptocurrency mining rig maker, with Zhan Ketuan. But he resigned after a dramatic dispute with his co-founder. He now runs Matrixport, a Singapore-based crypto financial services company. Forbes estimated his net worth at $ 1.8 billion in September.

