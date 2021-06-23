Cryptocurrency : Static and reusable invoices hit the Bitcoin Lightning network

Key facts:

AMP invoices have an expiration time, by default, of 30 days.

The LND client is one of the most widely used in the entire Lightning network.

Lightning Labs, a company specializing in the development of the Lightning network, has released version 0.13-beta (stable) of the Lightning Network Daemon (LND) node implementation. With it, initial support is given to atomic multipath payments (AMP), which will allow the creation of static invoices, which can be reused in different payments.

The announcement was made from the official LND blog by Justin O’Brien, developer of Lightning Labs. Among some of the improvements included in this version is the compatibility with the new processors of the Apple brand, the M1, integrated in the new Macbook.

The highlight of this version is the use of static invoices. In the past, each bill for payment on the Lighning network, which allows you to receive payments and works similar to how a wallet address would, had a fairly short life span. This could be a few minutes or even a few hours.

In this new version of LND, by default, the new invoices pushed for AMP payments, will have a default shelf life of 30 days.

Regarding recurring payments, according to the published report, the invoices are considered “pseudo-reusable” since they simulate being able to receive multiple payments in a single invoice. This, because an AMP invoice generates a new random payment address. Currently, this payment method is only available in AMP transactions which, in this case, will only be operational in the main LND client.

AMPs or multipath atomic payments allow you to break up a payment into multiple smaller segments, distributing them through different channels on the Lightning network. The advantage of this type of configuration, in addition to being an improvement in privacy, is that it allows sectioning a large payment, with balances coming from different payment channels.

Lightning Network Daemon, meanwhile, is considered the successor to the original Lightning Network white paper. This protocol is currently the one who sets the standards to be used within the Bitcoin micropayment network.

The ever-growing Bitcoin Lightning network

Justin O’Brien, Lightning Labs developer and release post for this new version of the LND client, said: “With all the recent developments this year, we are excited to contribute to the continued growth of the Lightning Network with this release. ».

The Lightning network continues its development, awaiting improvements such as Taproot, which, according to CriptoNoticias reports, would allow to reduce commissions to less than 1 satoshi in payments over this network.