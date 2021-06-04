Cryptocurrency : Standard Chartered Expands Business by Joining the Crypto Family

Compartir

Standard Chartered, the British multinational bank (MNB), announced on Wednesday that the corporation has come together and followed the trend of cryptocurrencies.

Standard Chartered Bank is creating a joint venture to buy and sell virtual currencies like Bitcoin. On Wednesday, June 2, it announced that its technology department SC Ventures will establish a partnership with BC Technology Group Ltd., a Hong Kong-based investment company specializing in digital assets, according to Reuters.

The Bank stated that it is actively seeking to establish partnerships with Hong Kong digital asset experts and is launching a cryptocurrency exchange committed to digital asset development.

The new partnership will target the European market as a customer base and will be anchored in the UK. This year, they plan to start trading in the fourth quarter to help institutional traders conduct digital currency transactions led by Bitcoin and Ethereum.

SC Ventures Director Alex Manson said:

“We have a strong conviction that digital assets are here to stay and will be embraced by the institutional market as a highly relevant asset class.”

At the same time, Manson also revealed that they are focusing on building a safe and reliable investment infrastructure to lay the foundation for the future.

However, HSBC, one of Standard Chartered’s main competitors, has a completely different attitude towards digital currencies.

Last month, on May 24, Noel Quinn, the CEO of HSBC, accepted an interview with Reuters and stated that HSBC has no plans to offer cryptocurrency investments to its clients by starting a cryptocurrency trading desk due to the volatile environment and the uncertain transparency.

Image Source: Shutterstock