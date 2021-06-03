Cryptocurrency : Standard Chartered becomes latest major bank to launch crypto service

Leading banking corporation Standard Chartered has given its clients access to cryptocurrencies by launching a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange service.

The bank stated that SC Ventures, its innovation arm, will establish the crypto exchange.

However, the bank is not alone in this project as it is collaborating with the BC Technology group to make it possible.

Building a platform for institutional clients

The project team will build the exchange platform for corporate and institutional clients in the UK and Europe.

Standard Chartered will bring its expertise and global network, while BC Group will provide the technology used in OSL, its Hong Kong-based digital asset platform.

Company leaders have been appointed. Nick Philpott of SC Ventures will serve as COO of the exchange, while Usman Ahmad of BC Group will serve as CEO.

SC Ventures Director Alex Manson has commented on the development.

He stated that both companies believe that the digital asset industry will be massively adopted by the institutional market. “We are building the foundations of a safe and reliable investment infrastructure,” he reiterated.

The new platform will connect institutional investors with counterparties that trade Bitcoin (BTC / USD), Ethereum (ETH / USD) and other cryptocurrencies.

A Growing List of Top Banks That Have Adopted Crypto

Standard Chartered Bank’s announcement comes shortly after Noel Quinn, HSBC’s chief executive, declared that his bank will not launch any cryptocurrency-based services. The bank recently updated its policies, prohibiting clients from trading shares of companies linked to the bank. crypto investment.

But the recent announcement by Standard Chartered Bank means that the bank has joined a growing list of the world’s top banks that have embraced cryptocurrencies.

The list includes DBS, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. It is proof that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are gradually penetrating the main market.

