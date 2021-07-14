Cryptocurrency : Staked Ethereum outperforms mined ETH

Compartir

Ethereum locked in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract continues to outperform the one mined daily, which is a bullish sign, according to market analyst Lark Davis.

He explained :

“Ethereum 2.0 has 195,878 validators running the network with a total of 6,268 million ETH deposited. Currently, we see more Ethereum per day flowing into ETH 2.0 to bet on than is mined. BULLISH!”

Ethereum 2.0 (ETH 2.0), also known as Beacon Chain, was launched in December 2020 and was seen as a game changer that seeks to transition the current proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake. (POS) framework. It is promoted that the points of sale are more ecological and profitable.

The proof-of-stake algorithm allows block confirmation to be more energy efficient and requires validators to stake Ether instead of solving a crypto puzzle. Additionally, Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake will allow the blockchain to see updates, including sharding, which would improve scalability. According to analysts at JP Morgan, a change in the POS consensus mechanism could skyrocket up to the $ 40 billion stake industry.

Ethereum’s utility is expected to increase

According to Santiment, the continued drop in Ethereum’s average fees could increase its profit levels. The on-chain metrics provider stated:

“Average Ethereum fees have dropped to $ 2.19, which is the lowest the second market cap asset has had since December 2020. This is a promising sign that ETH utility may increase with little impact. of fares that get in the way of healthy traffic. “

Also, the number of ETH addresses that are held for more than a year continues to increase.

As the number of Ethereum holders continues to rise, it remains to be seen if this will push ETH higher to regain lost ground based on the recent crypto market crash.

Image Source: Shutterstock