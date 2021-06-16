Cryptocurrency : STABLECOINS IS OUR FUTURE?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

RESEARCH AT BLOCKCHAIN

Stablecoins offers convenience, privacy and security.

In this article, we explain the topics of cryptocurrency using stories and examples of analogies. So today we want to explain what stablecoins are and how you can best use them to take advantage of your crypto operations.

First, what is a stable currency? A stablecoin is technically a utility token built on top of another currency’s blockchain. If you don’t know the differences between a coin and a token, you should check out our previous article on that topic. But the whole point of a stablecoin is to create a cryptocurrency that is not volatile and does not change in price. Stablecoins offers the convenience, privacy and security of cryptocurrencies while offering the stability and trust of fiat money.

A stablecoin is pegged to the USD and, in theory, it should always be equal to 1 USD.

Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was created to be used as a store of value. However, since it is not widely adopted and there are not many regulations on it, the price fluctuates a lot. So much so that it is classified as a speculative investment. So what if you want to store money using crypto technology, but don’t want to risk your investment with the price fluctuations of cryptocurrencies in today’s world? Well, you can use a trusted stablecoin. Before you delve too deep into stablecoins, you first need a refresher on the differences between a centralized exchange and a decentralized exchange.

A centralized exchange is an exchange that belongs to an entity, such as Coinbase. But they allow you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Since they are a company, they are technically regulated by the government they report to. On the other hand, a decentralized exchange is an exchange that is not run by a company, but is run by code. Changes to the exchange only happen when the code is changed, and due to its decentralized nature, a government cannot regulate control or even shut them down as it could with Coinbase. Using stablecoins, you can trade from ethereum to a stablecoin, from that stablecoin to bitcoin, from that currency to another stablecoin. Whenever you want, use a decentralized exchange. This way you don’t have to pay as many fees, you don’t have to wait that long, or you don’t have to worry about the government tracking or canceling your transactions as if you had to if you used a centralized exchange.

Now this is a very nice advantage of stablecoins. Let’s say you buy 100 bitcoins for 100 USD. Bitcoin then goes up to $ 10,000 per coin. So you sell 50 bitcoins for half a million dollars, so you trade 50 of those bitcoins to DAI or USDC, which are stablecoins for half a million dollars. And then you hold it back when you can buy it back at a lower price. It’s almost like a cryptocurrency savings account. Stablecoins are also beneficial when investing in platforms like AAVE or COMPOUND, where you can earn interest on your crypto assets. Because you don’t have to worry about price fluctuations. 20% apr and ethereum don’t matter if ethereum falls by half. However, 20 APR on its USDC stablecoin is delicious.

Moving on, we will move on to some technical things. How do stablecoins work?

Well, they mainly work in two different ways; collateralization or through algorithmic mechanisms, also known as smart contract manipulation. Those were a lot of important words, but we’re going to break them down for you. First of all, fiat collateral means that each coin is backed by something. In most cases, that is one US dollar. In a way, they are the currencies of other countries like the euro or even gold. Tether is in fact one of the largest companies that unlocks their USDT stablecoin using fiat collateral.

The advantages of a stablecoin with fiat collateral are that they are quite stable much more than the alternative. However, they have problems. The first is that you cannot invest the money necessary to deposit each USDT. This could mean millions of dollars for that non-interest bearing company. Another problem is that someone in the company could embezzle or steal a lot of that collateral. And one last problem specifically facing the tie is that it is very difficult to prove that you own the full amount of the collateral.

Let’s move on to the second method. Because, as an alternative to the fiat collateral method, some stablecoins are controlled by smart contracts. Some people call these algorithmically linked stablecoins. Now, the benefit of this method is that it is very easy to audit. Just take a look at the smart contract code. Another benefit is that there are no physical assets to steal. However, some of the problems may seem much worse. Stablecoins controlled by smart contracts tend to be much more volatile. Simply because of how they work. What they do is manipulate the supply of their coins to adjust the price.

Now the algorithm differs between each stablecoin, but there are three main algorithms. In fact, we can do a full article on these three specific algorithms. You change the amount of coins in your wallet every time you check it. For the value to stay roughly the same, one dollar. The second system uses a money printer and a bonus reward system to adjust the price to one dollar. A third is very similar to the second, however it uses something called coupons. And how they work

Continuing, however, how do you buy a stable coin? In short, stablecoins are bought and sold on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. It is very easy to buy tether or daı or USDC on a centralized exchange like Coinbase or Gemini. Another method is to buy something like ethereum on Coinbase, transfer it to your private wallet, and then use a decentralized exchange like Uniswap and exchange that eth into a stablecoin.

Now is the time to be a bit more pessimistic about stablecoins. While stablecoins have good features around them, there are a few things to think about before completely ditching your savings account and throwing all your savings into a stablecoin. First is the lack of insurance. When you deposit your money in a checking or savings account at a bank, it is insured by the government. At least if you’re in the US Some banks are FDIC insured, which means they will reimburse you for up to $ 250,000 in money that was stolen or lost from the bank. Stablecoins do not yet have this advantage. If a company that started and is operating such a stablecoin goes bankrupt, it will most likely lose all of its investment and be left empty-handed.

Second, we need to bring up the issue of guarantees again. Remember how we said there were rumors that Tether may not be backed by real money. If not, and that scares people, the price could fluctuate a lot. It could even make it not pegged to a dollar because the tether is only worth what people think it is worth, and right now, that is a dollar. If belief changes, value changes.

So to conclude, stablecoins are a breakthrough for cryptocurrencies right now, and we are excited to see where they go from here. If you are investing your money in them, we advise you to be cautious and, as always, do your research.