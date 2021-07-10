Cryptocurrency : Square will create Bitcoin wallet

Payment service provider Square will create a non-custodial wallet service for Bitcoin storage. This was announced on his Twitter account by Jesse Dorogusker, head of hardware for the North American firm.

It should be noted that this initiative of the company was advanced last June by its CEO, Jack Dorsey. During a conference in the city of Miami, the CEO of Twitter also stated that the company’s plans are to ensure the ownership of bitcoins. He also stressed that they have no intention of competing with other firms that provide this service.

Beyond that, he explained, it’s about going to the highest level of reaching 100 million more people. In addition, he assured that the creation of the portfolio would be “outdoors.” In other words, it would have the participation of the community, from the design of the software to the hardware. Now, the announcement is made official by the company.

According to Dorogusker, Square will create a wallet, it is intended to make the custody of Bitcoin more conventional. He also explained that the first step to achieve this will be to form a team dedicated to the creation of the non-custodial service.

It should be taken into account that digital wallets or wallets are divided between those with custody (custodials) and those without custody (non-custodial). In the former, the user has the keys and is the true owner of his coins. In the second, the company, generally an exchange, is the one that owns and controls the money of those who deposit in it.

These two types of wallets have their advantages and disadvantages. For example, with a non-custodial wallet, like the one that Square will create, it is more complex to exchange or sell the cryptocurrencies. However, security is optimal and complete. The only latent danger is that the user will lose or forget the private keys. The latter translates into the ultimate loss of funds.

In an exchange with custodial portfolios, it is easier to access the market, trade, lend money, among others. There is no danger of losing funds if user access codes are forgotten. However, the downsides can be worrisome. Thus, if a wallet company is hacked, people’s funds can be stolen. The same applies if the firm closes and its owners flee.

During the Bitcoin 2021 Conference held last month in Miami, Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the firm will create a non-custodial Bitcoin wallet.

If you don’t have your keys, those aren’t your coins

In this case, Square will create a non-custodial wallet service, opting for a wallet that puts privacy first. In this sense, the phrase “You do not have keys, you are not the owner of your coins” (not your keys, not your coins) takes effect. It is a mantra used by the most faithful defenders of privacy in the use of cryptocurrencies.

As an example of guarded wallets, you can think of any of the existing exchanges, from Binance to the lesser known ones. Another example is the PayPal or Skrill service. These companies offer the ability to buy and store Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Despite this, the user does not own the private keys and is therefore subject to dangers.

Among those risks that a person can run by not having the keys to their BTC, is that their funds are frozen. For example, if a person receives a payment in Bitcoin for a service and it comes from some suspicious activity, the authorities can force the platform to confiscate the funds.

This is an issue Square seems to be paying attention to when creating its wallet service. Currently, there is an unclear regulatory framework, so many users who place the bulk of their funds in guarded portfolios should be concerned.

Another example that could be used is that at a certain point the authorities create environmental legislation on mining. In such a case, bitcoins from coal-fired power sources could be forfeited. As the Bitcoin Blockchain is transparent, it is likely that the authorities can trace them.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related