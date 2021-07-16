Cryptocurrency : Square to build a new Bitcoin-centric open developer platform

Compartir

Jack Dorsey, CEO of US digital payments and financial services company Square, announced on Twitter on Friday that Square is actively creating a new decentralized, non-custodial and non-custodial financial services trading platform, focusing primarily on bitcoin, the mainstream virtual currency. .

This new business will build an open development platform, similar to its developer tools service provider Seller, payment application Cash App, and streaming media service provider Tidal.

“His name is TBD.” Dorsey tweeted and confirmed the new name.

Before confirming the current business name as “TBD”, the name of the new project sparked heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens pointed out that “TBD” means being decentralized.

Jack Dorsey said the new business will be completely open, transparent to the public, including its open roadmap, open development and open source.

Mike Brock will be responsible for this project, and Square will create a new Twitter and GitHub account and update this thread so that the public can access the latest news.

Jack Dorsey explained that this new department is different from Square Crypto. Founded in 2009, Square Crypto is a cryptocurrency payment solution developed by Square Digital Payment Group specifically for merchants and consumers in the Lightning development kit. Square will only provide financial assistance.

As Blockchain.News reported on July 9, digital payments company Square is building an “assisted custody” bitcoin hardware wallet. Founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and chief hardware officer Jesse Dorogusker confirmed on Twitter.

This non-custodial hardware Bitcoin wallet would give users greater control over the digital currencies they own.

Image Source: Shutterstock