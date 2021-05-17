Cryptocurrency : Square Says It Has No Plans To Buy More Bitcoin After $ 20 Million Loss

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Square has revealed that it has no plans to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet at the moment, after losing $ 20 million on its $ 220 million investment in Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021.

Amrita Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer at Square Inc., said the California-based digital payments and financial services company had plans to buy more Bitcoin.

“We don’t have any plans at this time to make more purchases,” Ahuja said.

“There are no plans at this time to reassess where we are from a treasury point of view,” with respect to cryptocurrencies, he further said.

However, the CFO mentioned that there are still “many other opportunities” for Square to “learn with Bitcoin” and that the company was “always evaluating” the possibilities in the space.

Square made a $ 50 million Bitcoin purchase for its balance sheet in October 2020 and made an additional $ 170 million purchase in February of this year.

Square published its earnings for the last quarter that ended in March on May 6 and the company stated that it had lost $ 20 million on its investment in Bitcoin even though its fair value increased to $ 472 million based on market prices.

Ahuja mentioned that buying Bitcoin on his balance sheet equaled about 5% of his available cash.

“We are always evaluating and, as always, I believe that we would be guided by the client. As we see the evolution of the bitcoin product or crypto products in general, I think we will do more evaluations at that time, ”he said.

However, the CFO said that the company had not changed its stance on Bitcoin and would continue to evaluate its investment in Bitcoin on an ongoing basis.

Square’s first quarter revenue increased 266% YoY in March to $ 5.06 billion and this was primarily due to Bitcoin revenue generated by its Cash app. Square’s Cash app generated $ 3.51 billion in Bitcoin revenue during the first quarter of 2021, which is 11 times higher than what it generated last year.

Ahuja further commented on Square’s stance on Bitcoin, saying that the crypto industry needs innovation in terms of clean, renewable energy.

“There is a broader supply chain question around how renewables and clean energy become a larger part of the overall blockchain, and a larger part of the overall mining and transaction network … It is the overall fixed footprint of the network is what we need to address, “she added.

People worry about Bitcoin’s energy use

Square’s shift in tune towards Bitcoin comes a few days after Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin payments for its vehicles, citing the environmental impact of crypto. On May 12, electric vehicle manufacturing company Tesla announced a complete rollback of its initial plans to accept Bitcoin payments for its vehicle products and services. The company cited the energy inefficiency of the digital currency as the reasons for stopping accepting Bitcoin payments.

However, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and a strong proponent of Bitcoin, hinted that the company may not be done with cryptocurrencies. The billionaire said that the car manufacturing giant will still keep its investments in Bitcoin, which consist of roughly $ 1.3 billion in Bitcoin.

Tesla and Square aren’t the only ones concerned about Bitcoin’s environmental impact.

In February this year, Janet Yellen, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, warned that Bitcoin uses an “astonishing” amount of power and is “extremely inefficient” to transact.

It is difficult to understand whether Bitcoin really harms the environment. But critics of Bitcoin have long been suspicious of its impact on the environment. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, Bitcoin uses more energy than certain countries, such as Malaysia and Sweden.

Image Source: Shutterstock