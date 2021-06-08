Cryptocurrency : Square Plans to Invest $ 5 Million in Solar Powered BTC Mining Facility | Invezz

American digital payments and financial services company Square is poised to invest $ 5 million (3.54 million euros) in a solar-powered Bitcoin (BTC) mining facility. Blockstream, a blockchain technology company, partnered with Square. Under the agreement, Square would invest the funds to finance the mining facility, while Blockstream would provide the infrastructure to develop and manage the project. The companies will reportedly leverage one of Blockstream’s mining sites in the US for this project.

This association seeks to offer transparency by publicly sharing the economics of the project and the knowledge gained from the construction of a BTC mining facility powered by a renewable energy source. Through this philanthropic approach, both companies hope that other mining companies will borrow a leaf from the project and move to green energy. Ultimately, the project aims to show that Bitcoin is propelling the world towards a more sustainable future.

Blockstream went on to note that its solar mining facility will be scalable. As such, the company will be able to increase its capacity to assist other miners in the transition to renewable mining and expand its operations. Additionally, Blockstream is developing an open access control panel that displays real-time metrics of the performance of its solar-powered mining facility.

Working to make BTC the currency of the internet

This news comes after Jack Dorsey, the CEO and founder of Square, said that Bitcoin changes everything and that there is nothing more important to work on in his life. Dorsey, who is also a co-founder and CEO of Twitter, shared these sentiments during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. According to him, BTC has the potential to develop a new financial infrastructure that is more inclusive.

This is reportedly part of the reason he teamed up with Shawn Carter, commonly known as Jay-Z, to launch a multi-million dollar fund promoting BTC development in Africa and India. According to Dorsey, nothing is more empowering for people from all walks of life around the world than BTC.

Explaining why Square is so involved in BTC, Dorsey said that he believes that BTC will become the currency of the internet. He went on to reveal that this focus on BTC is the reason Square doesn’t invest in other digital currencies.

Prior to this, Square invested $ 10 million (€ 7.07 million) in its Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative in December of last year. Through this initiative, the company seeks to become carbon neutral by 2030.

