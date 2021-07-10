Cryptocurrency : Square Establishes Bitcoin Hardware Wallet, Confirmed By CEO Jack Dorsey

Compartir

Digital payments company Square is building an “assisted custody” bitcoin hardware wallet, founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and the boss of hardware leader Jesse Dorogusker confirmed on Twitter.

On June 4, tech entrepreneur and Bitcoin supporter Jack Dorsey first proposed that the payments company consider developing a non-custodial hardware Bitcoin wallet that would give users greater control over the digital currencies they own. The plan is confirmed to be implemented today.

“We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make custody of bitcoins more common,” Jesse Dorogusker said in the tweet. Square CEO Jack Dorsey continued: “We’re doing it.”

Despite Jesse Dorogusker saying the product is still in the drawing stage, Square will look to bring a mobile-friendly “assisted self-care” wallet to a global audience.

Dorogusker outlined the hardware wallet launch path:

“We have many questions and problems to reconcile and we will start with the direction of this product: Bitcoin first, global distribution, multi-signature to achieve ‘assisted self-custody’ and prioritize mobile use.

Through this bitcoin hardware wallet that can be stored online or offline on crypto exchanges, consumers can keep their crypto on a secure device and allow them to decide whether to spend it later whenever they want.

With a non-custodial wallet, users can only control their private keys and manage their crypto funds to prove that the funds are theirs.

This method is more secure than storing funds on crypto exchanges and can prevent exchanges from being lost due to hacker attacks or monitoring.

Image Source: Shutterstock