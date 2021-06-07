Cryptocurrency : Square and Blockstream’s Bitcoin mining plant to be powered by green energy

The Square company, led by ultra cryptocurrency advocate Jack Dorsey, takes a new step in the development of digital currencies. This time, they announced an alliance with the mining company Blockstream to set up a Bitcoin mining plant within the United States. The characteristic of this infrastructure is that it will be powered by solar energy.

Through a press release, the news of the partnership between these two firms was made public. Likewise, it was known that Square will invest an amount of US $ 5 million in the aforementioned farm. In this way, Dorsey fulfills his promise to promote Bitcoin as a means of payment available to all people.

It should be noted that Dorsey participated this Friday in the Bitcoin 2021 Conference. There he militantly defended his beliefs in decentralization and the right to financial privacy of citizens. In addition, the possibility of including Bitcoin among the balance sheet capitals of the social media giant Twitter, of which he is also CEO, emerged.

What does a renewable energy Bitcoin mining plant mean?

Of note is the fact that a traditional company like Square is betting on a currency feared by mainstream investors. It should be remembered that one of the negative characteristics that haunts Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, is that they are associated with volatility. Despite this, Square announces the creation of a Bitcoin mining plant.

One aspect that the aforementioned firm intends to put on the table with this initiative is the advantage of using green energy in digital mining. Currently, there is strong pressure against the business due to the alleged excess carbon emission from Bitcoin mining. In some countries like China, for example, a large part of the mining farms work with energy produced by fossil fuel.

But the news of the environmental impact has not gone unnoticed in the Asian nation. Recently, the Beijing authorities initiated policies of pressure and persecution against a significant number of farms in various provinces of the country. The result of this strong campaign has been the collapse in the price of Bitcoin, which has not been able to recover.

Worthy of note is that, according to studies by prestigious scientific journals, Bitcoin mining threatens China’s ecological plans. According to the five-year plans of the Chinese economy, by 2060 the country should enter the line of “neutral” in terms of the emission of greenhouse gases.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey recently stated that he has a serious commitment to cryptocurrencies. In this way, the company will invest in a Bitcoin mining plant powered by renewable energy.

Renewable energy is more profitable for the mining business

Another key aspect that the aforementioned companies intend to demonstrate with their Bitcoin mining plant is the profitability of green energy. Based on the expense ratios, the firms conclude that it is the most advantageous way for the business. In that sense, Chris Cook, CIO of Blockstream, was emphatic.

“We hope that this open-ended work done in conjunction with Square will serve as a model for other projects. We want to show that a mining infrastructure with renewable energy is not only possible. In addition, we want everyone to see that, with the help of Bitcoin, we can move towards a more sustainable future, “he said.

For his part, Dorsey during the Bitcoin 2021 Conference, assured that his commitment to cryptocurrency is unwavering. So strong is it, he said, that if Bitcoin ever needed it, it would immediately abandon Square and Twitter to turn up.

On the other hand, he stressed that he will not rest until Bitcoin becomes the money of the Internet. At the same time, he emphasized that digital currency must become a broad means of payment available to all.

