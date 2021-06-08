Cryptocurrency : Square and Blockstream to build solar-powered bitcoin mine

Square, a cryptocurrency payments company founded by Jack Dorsey, partnered with Blockstream, the Bitcoin technology company behind the Liquid Network sidechain, to build an open source bitcoin mine that will use solar power.

Both companies released the information in the framework of the Bitcoin Conference that was held in Miami last weekend. It was later confirmed in posts posted on her blogs and social media on June 5.

About it, the publications explain that the new mining farm will be installed in the United States and will initially operate as a proof of concept. The goal is for it to become a model for other companies to learn about bitcoin mining, according to the note from Blockstream, which already owns several mining facilities in Canada and the United States.

We hope to show that a renewable mining facility in the real world is possible, as well as empirically prove that bitcoin contributes to creating a sustainable future.

The farm will be funded by Square, which will invest USD 5 million that will be used for the installation of the mine, while Blockstream will provide the infrastructure and contribute its expertise to develop and manage the project.

“As we continue to explore synergies between the two companies, we look forward to sharing our ongoing learning and real-world data,” Square tweeted announcing its participation in the project.

To meet this goal periodic reports will be provided on the economics of the project. To do this, Blockstream is creating a free access dashboard that will display real-time mine performance metrics, including power output and bitcoin mined.

The dashboard will be available 24/7 from any browser, providing the industry with a real-time case study of a renewable energy bitcoin mine. Blockstream.

Square promotes transition to bitcoin ‘green mining’

The new bitcoin mine will be integrated into a broader plan launched by Square in December 2020 and known as the “Clean Energy Investment Initiative through Bitcoin.”

The program is aimed at promoting the use of green energies to mine the pioneering cryptocurrency.

The idea is to help companies drive the mining transition to cleaner energy sources. As CriptoNoticias outlined at the time, Square predicts that by 2030 all the operations of the companies that join the program will have “zero carbon emissions.”

The CEO of the company, Jack Dorsey, is confident that Bitcoin will eventually run entirely on clean energy eliminating its carbon footprint and promoting the adoption of renewable energies worldwide.

Jack Dorsey is confident that bitcoin mining will be totally green by 2030. Source: Wikipedia.

As this outlet has previously reported, cryptocurrency mining has been drawing much criticism in recent months for its heavy use of electricity and its alleged damage to the environment. This is an argument that was even used by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to justify the withdrawal of BTC as a means of payment last May.

Cryptocurrency detractors often view the resources used to secure the network as wasteful and destructive. However, there are studies that show that more than 70% of the bitcoin mining industry is powered by renewable energy.