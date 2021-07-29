Cryptocurrency : SPS increases 100% | Invezz

Splinterlands is one of the most trending cryptocurrencies today, experiencing a 100% price increase to $ 0.83 and a 240% increase in trading volume in a shadow of less than $ 84 million. These metrics have caught the attention of investors and traders across the crypto space, prompting them to seek more information about the project and its potential as an investment.

That’s where this article comes in; We’ve answered all the key questions about Splinterlands, including what it is, how it works, and what the future holds. Additionally, our analysts have provided their Splinterlands price forecast so you can get an idea of ​​how much growth potential is on offer.

What is Splinterlands?

It is a cryptocurrency project and SPS (also known as Splintershards) is its native government token.

More specifically, it markets itself as the ‘next generation of trading card games’, leveraging NFT and blockchain technology to allow users to collect, trade and fight.

SPS is used for a wide variety of public services, such as participation, government voting, DAO funded enterprise, in-game proposals, incentives to play to win and liquidity funds, access to special in-game promotions, access to events of Oracle node tournaments and rewards.

The cards in the game have 4 rarities, 7 statistics, 7 factions, more than 46 abilities, and there are more than 283 cards. This variety could give the platform the longevity it needs to ensure a stable price increase for SPS tokens.

The blockchain-based gaming narrative has been extremely hot in recent months, with platforms such as Axie Infinity, My Defi Pet, Binamon, and Wall Street Games attracting attention and ensuring price accumulation for their native tokens. Now, Splinterlands looks poised to ride the wave of momentum to new highs.

Should I buy the Splinterlands currency?

If you want to play the game online, or if you just want to speculate on the future success of the platform, buying tokens now could be a good way to gain exposure to the price of SPS tokens.

Just make sure you’ve done your due diligence and are aware of the risks of investing before jumping into the ring. Also, beware of the fact that cryptocurrencies and digital assets in general are often volatile, so special attention should be paid to all investment decisions that concern them.

Splinterlands price prediction 2021

Our SPS coin price prediction is as follows: $ 1.16 by the end of this year, $ 1.35 Dollars in 2022 and up to $ 2.80 in 5 years.

Social media coverage of the $ SPS coin

For the latest on Splinterlands and other trending digital assets, check out Invezz’s crypto news.

