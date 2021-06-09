Cryptocurrency : Spanish poet puts one of his books on sale in NFT format

The Spanish poet Jorge Dot announced the launch of his book of poems Los trabajo de la muerte, in non-fungible token (NFT) format, under the BEP721 standard of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

In an interview, Dot indicated that the NFT called Poem (“poem” in English), represents a book numbered and signed by him. In total, they will be marketed 1,000 copies, of which 250 will be in the form of tokens.

As highlighted on the website, there are available 174 tokens. The starting price was 20 USD and they are currently valued at $ 268. This is due to the algorithmic pricing system, through the concept of “liquidity pool”. Which means, that the price of each new token sold will always be more expensive than the previous one and cheaper than the next one.

«The Olifante publishing house asked me for a book to publish it. I have always been reluctant to publish and I decided to do it now with the intention of tokenizing part of the circulation of the book, “said the writer.

To launch the NFT, Dot joined Tuttelus, an educational blockchain platform and cryptocurrencies based in Madrid.

In the opinion of the poet and president of the Alambique Foundation for Poetry, this is a way of bind the tokens to poetry. “Tokenization, for the current world of poetry, is something new if we talk about the book format. I sincerely believe that the future will be very different.

He also considers that, in this new way, the digitization of content makes the dissemination of poetry much easier and all this, without conflict with the physical book. Rather, Dot believes that they “complement each other.”

“It is about tokenize to give an additional value to the physical book, unite it to the digital revolution, and increase the community of readers through tokenization and the diffusion of the token,” he said.

Dot has written poetry books such as The Sensitive Frontier, The Beauty of God, Acts of a Dog and has also published poems in poetry magazines such as “Notebooks of the mathematician”, “The first stone” and “Turia”.

Binance Smart Chain above Ethereum

Regarding the reason for using the BSC and not the Ethereum blockchain, commonly employed for NFTs, Dot explained that working with Ethereum would substantially raise token prices due to the high commissions of the network.

The book can be bought, sold or traded. When buying the token, a contract will give access to the book in a digital version, with its unique characteristics and can be exchanged for its physical version. People will also be able to burn some tokens to increase the price of the rest and thus receive the physical asset.

The NFTs, allies of art

As Jorge Dot has done with his book, many artists from various areas such as music have chosen to launch NFT of their works as a way to expand their business.

Recently, CriptoNoticias reported that a group of Mexican artists launched a project called CryptoRanxero, to disseminate different artistic expressions on the NFT of that country.