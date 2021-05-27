Cryptocurrency : Spanish investors in crypto will be taxed on holdings ‘abroad’

Compartir

Source: AdobeStock / xtock

The Spanish parliament has voted in favor of a controversial new law that will require citizens to report cryptocurrency holdings abroad, as the government appears ready to take “more control” over the cryptocurrency sector.

According to an official government statement, the new law will oblige Spaniards to “report on holdings and operations with cryptocurrencies”, on tokens “both in Spain and abroad” if the transactions “affect Spanish taxpayers.”

The government added that “information will be required on the balances and holders of the coins, as well as on all kinds of operations that have been carried out with them.

“Due to its proliferation and popularity among investors and savers, it is necessary to have greater control over cryptocurrencies,” they said.

The new measures will make it “mandatory to report” to the tax body about annual asset and property declarations, meaning that people will have to fill out forms detailing their “ownership of cryptocurrencies abroad.”

The bill, called the ‘Law to Fight Tax Fraud’, also contains other provisions aimed at combating tax evasion and will grant tax agencies the power to carry out sporadic checks on “homes and businesses,” El Economista reported.

The bill has yet to be ratified after the Senate voted in favor by a majority, but it has been in the pipeline since last year, when the Council of Ministers gave it the green light. Since then, the proposal has been championed by tax authorities , the tax authority of Spain.

You’ll see “abroad” crypto built into the much-maligned Model 720 system, which has drawn the ire of political rivals and requires Spaniards to complete comprehensive statements on overseas real estate. Critics have claimed that the system lacks fairness and have taken their complaints to an EU court in Brussels.

Meanwhile, some of the largest Spanish fund managers, including commercial banking giants CaixiaBank Y Santander , refuse to invest in cryptocurrencies, according to a separate report by El Economista.

The media added that BBVA , Bankinter , Ibercaja and the background Unicaja Bank -run Unigest had also ruled out adding cryptocurrencies to portfolios, quoting Jaime Martinez, BBVA’s global head of asset allocation, as saying:

“I’m not saying that [agregar criptomonedas a nuestras ofertas] It will never happen, I am just saying that we are not considering it at this time. […] We are not going to complicate the lives of our clients with things that we do not yet have good control of. […] The [gerentes] of the portfolio do not plan to make movements in that direction. “

However, as reported, in December 2020, BBVA said that starting in January 2021, its unit in Switzerland will progressively launch a new service for trading and custody of digital assets.

