Cryptocurrency : Spanish banks charge 240 euros for account maintenance

The 11 main banks in Spain adjusted the collection of annual commissions for the maintenance of current accounts. It is a measure aimed at those users who do not comply with the conditions of their ownership and whose amount can reach 240 euros in some institutions.

Since June, banks have been generalizing commissions so that their clients comply with the requirements agreed upon when opening their checking accounts. For example, Santander bank, through its One program, stipulates that users make direct debits of income or payments, acquisition of savings, financing or insurance products.

“Santander applies a commission of 20 euros per month since the beginning of this year to customers who do not meet any requirement of the new Santander One program. In total, these customers pay up to 240 euros per year, the most expensive bank together with CaixaBank”, explained the newspaper El País in Spain in an article published on its website.

According to the report, during the first quarter of the year the banks Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Sabadell and Bankinter, reached a total of 2,134 million euros in net commissions, which would represent one of their main sources of income. Other banks that have already adjusted commissions are: Abanca, Ibercaja, Kutxabank, Unicaja, ING and Bankia.

The rest of the amounts that the banks will begin to adjust ranges between 100 and 160 euros per year. The measure would be due to the fact that financial institutions are looking for formulas to keep their business models afloat in the face of low interest rates.

Bitcoin with no ‘maintenance’ fee

Unlike what happens with banks in Spain and the collection of commissions for account maintenance, the Bitcoin network is presented as an alternative since does not generate semi-annual or annual charges. The digital system eliminates the need to involve trusted third parties as transactions are performed by users directly with each other.

Bitcoin is designed to charge mostly low fees when network participants decide to send funds from person to person. There is also no risk that, as with banks, a third entity decides to block a bitcoin “account” because it does not comply with the established guidelines.

In fact, the banks’ decision is raising a tinderbox of comments against. One of them was the Twitter user @ Gazpachuelo4, who complained when he said: “Well, we will have to put the savings back in the mattress.” Another questioning came from @mago_fer who recalled that “the bankers have their people in the government, they can do whatever.”

In the past, banks in Spain would have blocked user accounts for carrying out transactions related to cryptocurrencies, a fact that has been reviewed by CriptoNoticias. Some of them would be BBVA, Pibank and Bankia.