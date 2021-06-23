Cryptocurrency : Spain’s regulatory sandbox will open its second call in September

Spain’s Fintech sandbox has already set the date for its second call. The General Secretariat of the Treasury and International Financing recently published a resolution in which it informs that it will begin to receive nominations on September 1.

According to the document published by the agency, the process will be open until October 23 of this year. As happened in the premiere call, the initiatives that register are required to have the degree of maturity necessary to start operating immediately.

To ensure that these and other requirements are met, a guide was also released to facilitate project submission.

The new guide notes that, in addition to explaining the potential benefit to users, participants in the sandbox are expected to explain in detail their objectives, their test systems and the technology to be used, including the entities that will participate and the risks of the project.

It is also requested that the regulations on data protection and prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, in force in Europe, be complied with.

The goal with this guide is avoid deficiencies that were observed in some candidates who registered for the first call.

“Almost a third of the projects presented lacked the necessary level of detail,” Mónica Rodríguez, head of the Regulatory Sandbox at Blue Innovation, a consulting firm specialized in the financial sector, told the media. He recalled that even some projects that were very well prepared they were not accepted by the regulators in the first call.

Rejected projects can be re-enrolled

As reported by CriptoNoticias, during the first round of the sanbox – which was open from January 13 to February 23, 2021 – the Treasury Secretariat only admitted 18 projects, out of a total of 67 proposals that were submitted.

The proposals were analyzed by the Bank of Spain, the General Directorate of Insurance and Pension Funds and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). Some projects were scrapped for being immature, some were poorly presented, and others were deemed too ambitious, Rodríguez said.

In this sense, the evaluating bodies offered reasoned arguments to the rejected projects. “They have served to correct errors, and will allow some of them to be submitted to the second call with the option of being approved, if this time they meet the requirements.”

Nine of the supported startups are related to cryptocurrencies and blockchains. Selected initiatives include platforms for payment with crypto assets, digital identity and solutions based on distributed ledgers.

Currently, supported initiatives are developing collaboration protocols with supervisors in their field. The Law of Digital Transformation of the Financial System sets a maximum period of three months to establish these mechanisms.

The greatest workload is in the Bank of Spain, which has ten of the approved projects under its supervision, while the CNMV and the General Directorate of Insurance and Pension Funds supervise the remaining 8.

As in the first call, once the deadline for receiving applications is closed, an analysis period of one month will begin, extendable to one more, depending on the complexity or volume of requests. Consequently, this second cohort of projects may start in late November or early December.

Again, the projects that are excluded “will receive a specific reasoned resolution that will not see the public light,” according to the document.

In February of last year, this media reported that Spain had approved the regulatory sandbox for Fintech innovations. Since then, startups in the sector have been waiting to submit their projects and be evaluated. The goal is to pass the tests and receive certification to market its services in a regulated manner.