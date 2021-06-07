Cryptocurrency : SpaceChain sends Ethereum platform into space with SpaceX

Compartir

On June 3, 2021, SpaceChain sent a PayLoad blockchain into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

In a Space-as-a-Service project, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance member SpaceChain integrated Ethereum (ETH) technology into space while simultaneously introducing Ethereum multi-signature transaction services into orbit. Nanoracks and Nexus are part of the initiative, with the former securing a Space Law Agreement with NASA and the latter being the first to use this service.

This time, SpaceChain sent the fourth blockchain payload into space. However, this time the company is initiating the first integration of the Ethereum technology on company hardware on the International Space Station.

The announcement reads: “The security and isolation of space infrastructures ensures the independence of the Ethereum contract operation from centralized ground servers and thus enables more efficient smart contract operation and broader application possibilities. Zee Zheng, Co-Founder and CEO of SpaceChain commented on the development:

“With Ethereum’s smart contract platform, which works in space, we can equip blockchain applications and transactions with increased security and immutability.”

Not only should the Ethereum blockchain be used in space. Some other blockchain-focused projects are also experimenting with taking their products into space. The team at the synthetic derivative of decentralized finance Opium Finance Protocol recently revealed that their decentralized insurance contract will work with UMA’s Oracle solution to bring real-world data to the blockchain.

Derivatives act like binary options contracts that allow users to purchase insurance against a failed launch with SpaceX. With the SmallSat Rideshare program, organizations can launch smaller, lighter payloads for as little as $ 1 million.

This month, IoT company WISeKey is also launching the first part of an ecosystem of non-fungible tokens aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. A WISeKey device is attached to the exterior of the deployer and exposed to space for several weeks. During this time, in low Earth orbit, an initial demonstration of the WISeSat ecosystem based on the WISeKey space will take place.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.